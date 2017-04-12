CCE announces new ag educator

Full-time educator will seek to deepen relationships with area farmers

by

ELIZABETHTOWN — Be prepared to see a new friendly face in the fields. 

Cornell Cooperative Extension has hired an agriculture educator. 

Dr. Carly Summers will lead the county’s efforts to deepen relationships with the local agricultural community, and to reintroduce the agency and their programming. 

Summers completed the requirements for a Ph.D. degree in plant pathology from Cornell University in 2015. According to her online bio, she attended New College of Florida for her B.A. in Biochemistry.

“We are very pleased,” CCE Executive Director Rick LeVitre told the Essex County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

Summers is “young, professional, energetic, and I believe will work very well with producers around the county,” LeVitre said.

A total of 15 applicants expressed interest in the newly-created full-time position, LeVitre told lawmakers.

As part of the application process, Summers toured the county, visiting local farms and getting a feel for the area. 

Summers will begin on April 24.

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 873-6368
By Appointment Only
345 Cornelia Street
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines