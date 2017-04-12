CCE announces new ag educator

× Expand Photo provided

ELIZABETHTOWN — Be prepared to see a new friendly face in the fields.

Cornell Cooperative Extension has hired an agriculture educator.

Dr. Carly Summers will lead the county’s efforts to deepen relationships with the local agricultural community, and to reintroduce the agency and their programming.

Summers completed the requirements for a Ph.D. degree in plant pathology from Cornell University in 2015. According to her online bio, she attended New College of Florida for her B.A. in Biochemistry.

“We are very pleased,” CCE Executive Director Rick LeVitre told the Essex County Board of Supervisors on Monday.

Summers is “young, professional, energetic, and I believe will work very well with producers around the county,” LeVitre said.

A total of 15 applicants expressed interest in the newly-created full-time position, LeVitre told lawmakers.

As part of the application process, Summers toured the county, visiting local farms and getting a feel for the area.

Summers will begin on April 24.