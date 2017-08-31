CCE Building has long, storied history

Photo by Adirondack Record-Elizabethtown Post, June 26, 1924
An illustration of the Junior Achievement building then under construction at the Essex County Fairgrounds shows little has changed in its exterior appearance since that time.
ELIZABETHTOWN |A county taskforce has proposed to lawmakers a spate of formal options to the Essex County Board of Supervisors regarding the future of the building.
To provide context, the Sun researched the building’s history, and found its connection to one of the region’s most famous men.
Strathmore paper company industrialist, Horace A. Moses, originally from Ticonderoga, paid for design and construction of the building on the fairgrounds in 1924.
MOSES’ MANY GIFTS
A nationally known philanthropist, Moses also had the Hancock House built to house the New York State Historical Association in Ticonderoga two years afterward.
In the very same year he built the fairground exhibit and meeting hall, Moses had the bronze Liberty Monument made and placed in Ticonderoga in front of the spot readied for the Hancock House.
Financial support to his birthplace expanded the local hospital in Ticonderoga to become the Moses-Ludington Hospital.
And he also gifted the Ticonderoga Community Building, also called the “Headquarters Building” in downtown Ti. It is a stately neo-Georgian style granite edifice that serves to date as the town hall.
Most of the iconic structures Moses gave to Ticonderoga in the mid- to late-1920s are now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and approaching centennial celebrations.
A $21,000 PROJECT
The CCE building in Westport was designed for a program called the Junior Achievement Bureau, a youth club he helped establish with two other industrial era philanthropists.
Their effort was deemed to inspire and entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic among children of that era.
The Adirondack Record-Elizabethtown Post reported on May 8, 1924, “Bids were last week opened at Westport for the construction of the Junior Achievement building on the Essex County fairgrounds at that place and the contract was awarded to Prescott & Son of Keeseville for $21,000. The ticket office of the fairgrounds is to be located on the ground floor of the new building.”
Corrected for inflation, the contribution equivocates to $300,292.63 in 2017.
Work began in earnest then to finish before the four-day fair opened on August 19, 1924.
By May 29, newspapers reported that Junior Achievement building foundations were in and timbers for the first floor were up.
On June 26, 1924, The Record-Post exclaimed, with a drawing of the building, that it would be “an ornament to Fair Grounds.”
It was “to be a two story building, on the first floor of which will be the permanent office of the Fair Association, where tickets will be sold and the business of the Association transacted; a model kitchen and pantry enclosed in glass, where demonstrations in cooking will be carried on. Adjoining the kitchen is the cafeteria where the foods cooked ... will be served to the public at a moderate cost.”
Amenities in the then new building were designed with a stage and seating area for Junior Achievement presentations and award ceremonies, along with a second floor living space for Junior Achievement directors.
The second floor also provided separate dormitory space for boys and girls to attend the three-week Junior Achievement camp held for many summers at the fairgrounds.
DEDICATED TO YOUTH
On Aug. 20, 1924, the building was dedicated to the “welfare of the boys and girls of Essex County,” according to the Aug. 21 edition of the Ticonderoga Sentinel.
The building formally opened amid ceremony and fanfare, on schedule, between horse races and baseball games at the fair.
The Ti paper reported speakers “in which figured the donor, Horace A. Moses, prominent New England manufacturer, banker, farmer and philanthropist, who was born and raised on a farm near Ticonderoga.”
News accounts for years chronicled continued use and attendance of county youth as hundreds of children participated in Junior Achievement events, courses and recreation. The summer camp was well-attended for over a decade.
But by June 29, 1939, the Ticonderoga Sentinel announced a Girls Only Junior Achievement Camp for its 15th season, which ran for three weeks, starting July 2.
4-H CLUBS ORGANIZE
The next phase of use moved Junior Achievement Bureau organization toward 4-H Club programs centered more on farm, field and home economics rather than industrialist job training skills.
On Oct. 11 1940, the Lake Placid News announced an Oct. 16 meeting scheduled at the Whallonsburgh [sic] Grange Hall “to discuss plans for organizing a 4-H Club in Essex County.
“This movement is to be sponsored by the grange but everyone who is interested should attend this meeting. Mr. (Horace A.) Moses has promised to give the Junior Achievement building to the county for agricultural purposes if a 4H Club can be organized.”
On May 22, 1941, the Record-Post reported that the “Deed for the Junior Achievement building at the county fair ground at Westport was received by the board (of supervisors) and arrangements made for its lease by the 4-H Club organization.”
The building has provided continued use by local 4-H Clubs in the years since. There are over 200 youth involved in local 4-H groups throughout the county today.
Moses conducted his work for American youth with national reach, giving often to Junior Achievement, 4-H, Boy Scouts of America and the Boys and Girls Clubs.
The National 4-H History Preservation Program records “The Moses Trophy” was created and given as the top among 4-H Leadership awards at National 4-H Congress annually for years.
JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT BUREAU
Junior Achievement programs are in existence today, but have trended toward urban areas.
Moses, the Strathmore Paper Co. leader, became president of the Junior Achievement Bureau in Oct. of 1920 and served in that role for 27 year.
In addition to the building donated for young people in rural Essex County, he built an Achievement Hall in Springfield, Mass., which historic records suggest was “a central institution for all Achievement Club activities in the Northeastern states.”
Between 1925 and 1927, Moses spearheaded a funding drive and gave $100,000 of his own money to Junior Achievement programs.
By 1941, on the brink of World War II, Junior Achievement companies got involved with the war effort manufacturing items such as pants hangers for the U.S. Army.
In a similar vein, the rural-focused 4-H Clubs focused efforts on growing food at home and in public Victory Gardens.
On August 27, 1942 , Moses and his Junior Achievement board resigned, giving the post to New York City businessman Charles R. Hook.
A U.S. stamp was dedicated to Moses in 1984, commemorating his founding of the Junior Achievement Bureau.
The first prints of the stamp are pretty valuable as they misprinted his birth year as 1862.
Moses was born Sept. 21 in 1863 on a farm on the Hague Road in Ticonderoga. He died April 22 in 1947.