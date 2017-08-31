CCE Building has long, storied history

× Expand Photo by Adirondack Record-Elizabethtown Post, June 26, 1924 An illustration of the Junior Achievement building then under construction at the Essex County Fairgrounds shows little has changed in its exterior appearance since that time.

ELIZABETHTOWN |A county taskforce has proposed to lawmakers a spate of formal options to the Essex County Board of Supervisors regarding the future of the building.

To provide context, the Sun researched the building’s history, and found its connection to one of the region’s most famous men.

Strathmore paper company industrialist, Horace A. Moses, originally from Ticonderoga, paid for design and construction of the building on the fairgrounds in 1924.

MOSES’ MANY GIFTS

A nationally known philanthropist, Moses also had the Hancock House built to house the New York State Historical Association in Ticonderoga two years afterward.

In the very same year he built the fairground exhibit and meeting hall, Moses had the bronze Liberty Monument made and placed in Ticonderoga in front of the spot readied for the Hancock House.

Financial support to his birthplace expanded the local hospital in Ticonderoga to become the Moses-Ludington Hospital.

And he also gifted the Ticonderoga Community Building, also called the “Headquarters Building” in downtown Ti. It is a stately neo-Georgian style granite edifice that serves to date as the town hall.

Most of the iconic structures Moses gave to Ticonderoga in the mid- to late-1920s are now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and approaching centennial celebrations.

A $21,000 PROJECT

The CCE building in Westport was designed for a program called the Junior Achievement Bureau, a youth club he helped establish with two other industrial era philanthropists.

Their effort was deemed to inspire and entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic among children of that era.

The Adirondack Record-Elizabethtown Post reported on May 8, 1924, “Bids were last week opened at Westport for the construction of the Junior Achievement building on the Essex County fairgrounds at that place and the contract was awarded to Prescott & Son of Keeseville for $21,000. The ticket office of the fairgrounds is to be located on the ground floor of the new building.”

Corrected for inflation, the contribution equivocates to $300,292.63 in 2017.

Work began in earnest then to finish before the four-day fair opened on August 19, 1924.

By May 29, newspapers reported that Junior Achievement building foundations were in and timbers for the first floor were up.