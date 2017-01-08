CCHD named winner in ‘KaBOOM!’ challenge

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) was selected as a winner in the KaBOOM Play Everywhere Challenge, a $1 million national competition that is funding innovative ideas to make play easy, available, and fun for kids and families in cities across the U.S.

The Challenge is hosted by KaBOOM!, a national non-profit organization dedicated to bringing balanced and active play into the daily lives of all kids.

CCHD created a unique plan to install interactive floor technology equipment at the Champlain Centre mall. ‘Project Projection’ was selected as one of 50 winners out of a pool of more than 1,000 applications nationwide. The technology displays 50 sensor-driven, colorful images on the floor for all to explore. This equipment blends mental and physical activity, encouraging children and adults to navigate the ever changing graphics and games. The equipment is mounted just outside Gander Mountain in the event courtyard.

CCHD’s idea came from wanting to combine children’s ever-growing love of technology with the imperative need to sit less and move more.

“Winners like the Clinton County Health Department are at the vanguard of building kid-friendly cities that meet the needs of families and enable kids to thrive,” said James Siegal, CEO of KaBOOM. “By integrating play into everyday spaces in such an innovative way, CCHD’s project is a great model to inspire other cities across the country to follow suit.”

“Winning this challenge is a win for Clinton County’s kids, and for their chances to grow and develop through play,” said Lisa Turner, supervising public health educator. “Opportunities continue to develop in this region to encourage happy, healthy residents.”

To learn more about CCHD’s ideas for making play happen everywhere in Clinton County, call 565-4993 or visit clintonhealth.org.