CCRS to present ‘The Great American Talent Show’

CHAZY — Riley Roberts stepped out on the Chazy Central Rural School auditorium stage as Freddy Soderstrom, a one-man band.

During last week’s rehearsal, the senior performed “Stars and Stripes Forever” not with a backpack compiled of different instruments, but a single kazoo.

Roberts and several other seniors will be showing off their skills during “The Great American Talent Show” on Feb. 17 and 18.

“This isn’t an actual talent show,” CCRS Drama Club Advisor Kathryn Brown said. “This is a play, basically a fun parody, of all the reality TV shows and their judges.”

This senior-class production will showcase a variety of talents, said Brown, from modeling to impressions.

× “The Great American Talent Show” will feature a variety of talents, from modeling to impressions. The finale, as shown above, will be “big.” Photo by Teah Dowling

Lindsey “Max” Barnaby and Delaney Garrant play the roles of Chuckie and Carlie Carlyle, comedians who tell knock-knock jokes and riddles.

“Our jokes are so bad that it hurts,” said Barnaby. “We’re still hoping to get a few chuckles from the audience.”

While Barnaby, who’s participated in several school productions, is hoping to entertain the crowd.

Others, like Garrant, is just hoping to remember the lines.

“I’ve never done anything like this before,” Garrant said. “So, I’m terrified.”

For most of the cast, this is their first time stepping out on stage.

Most are not fulfilling a lifelong dream of performing in theatre, but are rather participating to keep the annual senior class production tradition alive.

× (L-R) Terry Doran, Ed Bocker and Hunter Thomas are in this year’s senior class production as the three hosts Sonny, Sonny and Sonny. Photo by Teah Dowling

“We have a really lazy class,” said Ed Bocker, who’s playing host Sonny Breckinridge, Sr. “So, there wouldn’t of been a play if it wasn’t for us.”

Bocker said he, along with other teaching assistants, was “forced” by Librarian Steven Patnode.

“I wasn’t given a choice,” Bocker said jokingly.

Others, like Kelsey Brown, said they didn’t want the 100th year of the school’s existence to go without its annual senior production.

“It’s a tradition,” said the senior, who’s playing as judge Connie Grover. “And we didn’t want to let Mrs. Brown down.”

Despite the lack of experience, Kathryn Brown said she’s more than satisfied with this year’s cast.

“This is something completely out of their comfort zone,” she said. “So, I’m very proud of them no matter what.”

“The Great American Talent Show” will take place Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. The weather date will be Feb. 19 at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $5. A reception will follow with free apples and ice cream sundaes. For more information, visit www.chazy.org.