Celebrate end of winter

TICONDEROGA | The end of winter is something many people can’t wait for this year, and the 4th-annual Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival set for Saturday, March 3 has new features that include a fireworks display and pirate show.

The free family event will include activities all day and into the evening.

Offerings will include a variety of carnival games, bounce house, kids pirate show, full face art at low cost, ice skating (take ice skates; some may be available), snowshoeing (take snowshoes, some may be available), broom ball, music, crafts, photo booth, snowmobile rides, snow painting, mini-golf, giveaways and others.

The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership Promotions Committee, in coordination with the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce and Silver Bay YMCA Teen Center, as well as local businesses and organization, are hosting the event.

The schedule for the carnival is:

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Carnival and Activities – Ticonderoga Armory and Recreational Areas

All of the activities except ice skating, snowshoeing, broom ball, and snowmobile rides will take place at the Ticonderoga Armory.

Ice skating and broom ball will take place at the Ticonderoga Municipal Skating Rink, Snowshoeing will take place on the LaChute Trail closest to the municipal parking lot next to the Elks Lodge, and snowmobile rides will take place near the Ticonderoga Little League Park.

The Kids Pirate Show is at 11 a.m. at the Ticonderoga Armory. Food will also be available for purchase at the event including hot dogs, bottled water, popcorn, and other items (at low cost). Complimentary cotton candy will also be available. All food for this event will be available at the Ticonderoga Armory.

5:30 – 7:30 p.m.: Outdoor Campfire and Family Movie Night at Ticonderoga Armory: An outdoor campfire will include hot chocolate and s’mores. A family movie will also be shown inside the Ticonderoga Armory and popcorn will be provided.

8 p.m.: Fireworks Over Bicentennial Park: Fireworks display provided by Santore World Famous Fireworks will be shown over Bicentennial Park.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce has also coordinated a variety of business promotions and specials that will be available, and the flyer is available at www.ticonderogany.com, at the Chamber Office, or from participating businesses. People must have the flyer or mentioned End of Winter Carnival to receive the promotions.

For more information, call 518-585-6619, visit www.timainstreet.org or www.ticonderogany.com.

Photo Caption

Face-painted and having cotton candy at the last Ticonderoga End of Winter Carnival, from left, are Alyssa Courtright and Madison Beaudet.

Photo provided