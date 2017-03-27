Celebrity servers will help Best 4th

× Expand Photo provided These are guest bartenders and others who will help at the Best 4th in the North fundraiser at The Pub in Ticonderoga.

TICONDEROGA – Some of Ticonderoga’s most beloved citizens will serve as guest bartenders for a Best 4th in the North fundraiser.

Best 4th in the North Night at The Pub (Madden’s Pub) in downtown Ticonderoga is on Saturday, April 29 from 6 to 9 p.m., following the Alumni Basketball Tournament.

“This event has become one of the committee’s biggest fundraisers of the year,” said Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership coordinator Matt Courtright. “People can help raise money for the Best 4th in the North celebration from the tips the guest bartenders receive. All proceeds will benefit the Best 4th in the North Celebration. During the event, the committee plans to announce the 2017 (parade) grand marshal.”

The current list of guest bartenders includes: 6 to 7 p.m., Mickey Fitzgerald and Chuck Gijanto; 7 to 8 p.m., Bob Dedrick and Tom Dedrick; and 8 to 9 p.m., Ann Morette and Carol Wood Ramundo.

Additional guest bartenders may also join the festivities.

“We would also like to thank Madden’s Pub for their support and for hosting this fundraising event for the committee,” said Best 4th Chair Debbie Barber. “We encourage people to participate in as many fundraisers for the Fourth of July celebration as possible. Without the support of our area businesses and community members, the celebration we all enjoy and has become a Ticonderoga tradition would not be possible.”

She said the celebration costs about $30,000 each year, with most of that raised by the committee. The Town of Ticonderoga supports the celebration, but most of the budget needed is raised by the committee. Donations are tax-deductible.

The Best 4th in the North attracts many visitors to the Ticonderoga area every year, Barber said, which supports local businesses and the local economy.

The Best 4th in the North Celebration will take place July 1 to 4, with a grand fireworks display, parade, disc jockey, live music, food, vendors, rides, games and more. A schedule for the 2017 celebration is currently being finalized by the committee.

The committee is also looking for businesses, organizations, committees, local bands, and musicians who would like to participate in the parade.

The theme for the 2017 parade is “Set Sail – A Nautical Theme.”

Parade applications are available at www.best4thinthenorth.com, www.timainstreet.org, or at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce office.

“We are working to continue to add new vendors, new food options, live music and other events in the park,” Barber said. “We are working on a fantastic line up of entertainment for the four days. We also hope to expand the music within the parade by adding bands.

“Although this will increase our overall costs, we want to continue to grow the celebration.”