Cellular relay is proposed in Ti

Antenna pole on Racetrack Road would extend local radio signals

by

TICONDEROGA – USA Mobility has plans for an antenna pole to relay cellular service in Ticonderoga.

The pole at Racetrack Road and Wicker Street would also have space for municipal infrastructure, such as emergency response radio antennas and wireless cameras, Mobility representative Janelle Smith told the Ticonderoga Town Council recently.

“We would like to place this pole, 120 feet tall, in the right of way,” she said. “It should be able to reach three miles in a best case scenario.”

The property belongs to the town, and Mobility would lease the site for the antenna pole.

“It’s like a booster for wireless capacity in the area; it will have microwave capacity and will speak with other (cell) towers in the area,” Smith said. “It will belong to Mobility, and Mobility will lease space out.”

USA Mobility of Springfield, Va. is a provider of wireless communications solutions to the healthcare, government, large enterprise and emergency response sectors.

Ticonderoga Town Supervisor Joseph Giordano said the project will also have to go before the Town Planning Board for approval.

He said Town Attorney Matthew Fuller is working on the legal paperwork.

“Matt will draft up a lease agreement and explain what we need,” Giordano said at the meeting. “Janelle wanted to share the concept of what they’re looking for.”

Smith said they will be going to the Adirondack Park Agency for a permit.

The antenna pole will not generate radio interference, she said, and will comply with Federal Aviation Administration rules, probably with a light atop the pole.

Mobility has no timetable for installation of the pole, she said.

