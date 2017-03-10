Celtic Day comes to Long Lake Central School

× Long Lake Central came alive with the sounds of Ireland on March 3. Pictured above: Major Jim Godfrey leads the Police Pipes & Drums Band from Plattsburgh. Photo by Mike Corey

LONG LAKE — Last Friday started as a day of Irish storytelling and ended with “Amazing Grace” performed by a bagpipes and drums band — making it a great day of Celtic celebration organized by the Long Lake Central School Cultural Committee.

With St. Patrick’s Day coming up on March 17, a celebration of things Irish, Scottish, Welsh and British was in order, and the school was alive with activities and displays.

Bairbre McCarthy, an Irish-born storyteller, author and teacher, engaged the students in tales from her native land.

McCarthy, who is from County Clare in Ireland, brought with her several of the books she has written and told one of her tales, the story of Cuchulainn, which left students fascinated and wanting more.

Lunch included Irish reuben sandwiches with sauerkraut prepared by Chef Karl Geiger. Irish tea cake was made by teacher Sally Long’s Family & Consumer Sciences 7th grade class.

The gymnasium rang throughout the afternoon with the sounds of bagpipes and drums courtesy of the Police Pipes & Drums Band from Plattsburgh.

Among the sextet’s members was Kim Matthews, who graduated from Long Lake Central in 1976

“It’s great to be back!” she said.

Between sets, band members provided students with the opportunity to see how bagpipes and other musical instruments in the band’s possession work by playing them, which was very popular.

The concert ended with a beautiful full band rendition of “Amazing Grace,” including solos by young members of the band, including Maddox and Jack Rice, who are 11 and 13, respectively.

Both of these pipers have been part of the band for only a year, and they’ve become an integral part of it.

Pipe major Jim Godfrey, a retired state trooper, provided the color commentary between songs.

“Learn a musical instrument, learn a new language,” he said. “I’m learning Hebrew – just keep learning.”