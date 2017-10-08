Celtic time at Hancock House

× Expand Photo provided The Celtic band Gypsy Reel is coming to the Hancock House.

TICONDEROGA | Gypsy Reel is coming.

The Ticonderoga Historical Society has announced that “TiCeltic,” its annual celebration of all things Celtic, will take place on Saturday, Oct, 14 at the Hancock House.

With sponsorship from Madden’s Pub in Ticonderoga, the day will include children’s activities such as face painting and mask making, as well as a Celtic storyteller, artisan vendors, programs of historic interest and an evening concert featuring three Celtic bands, including Gypsy Reel.

“The partnership with Maddens Pub has truly allowed us to present a unique community event,” said Historical Society President William Dolback. “We had such a favorable response to last year’s Celtic celebration that we have expanded the activities. Everyone who attends will find something of interest.”

New to TiCeltic this year will be artisan vendors selling high-quality wares from 2 until 6 p.m., including Vermont Celtic Company, Champlain Orchards, Betty’s Funny Farm and others.

Vendors interested in reserving space should contact the Hancock House as soon as possible, as space is limited.

October’s traditional Halloween celebration has its roots in the ancient Celtic New Year, so this year’s celebration will feature story telling, face painting and mask making activities for children, Dolback said.

During the afternoon, several historic programs will be offered, as well as the exhibit “Irish in the Adirondacks” on loan from the Irish-American Museum in Albany.

All activities until 6 p.m. are free to the public. A $10 ticket is required for the evening’s musical offerings.

Beginning at 6 p.m., the haunting traditional melodies of Celtic music will fill the Hancock House grounds as Vermont-based bands Rowan and Gypsy Reel perform, followed by local favorite the Almost Celtic Loose Monkey Band.

A complete schedule of events, as well as additional information regarding TiCeltic can be found at the Ticonderoga Historical Society website, on Facebook or by calling the Hancock House at 518-585-7868.