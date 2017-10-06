Cemetery issue comes to Willsboro

WILLSBORO | Declining fund balances and donations have been leading to cemeteries having to close their grounds throughout New York State.

That trend has spread throughout the state and has now hit Willsboro, where the trustees at the Memorial Cemetery have announced they are no longer able to maintain the facility, turning it over to town control.

“The issue is there is still room there and there are plots that are paid for and there are burials still taking place there,” supervisor Shaun Gillilland said. “It’s something we have to work out.”

Under state cemeteries law, if a cemetery is turned over to town control, the municipality is only responsible to provide fencing around the property and to mow that grounds twice a year.

“We can take over the mowing and some of the maintenance, but we really do not want to be in the cemetery business, or have the personnel needed,” Gillilland said. “Families could lose the ability to be buried with the rest of their family or in their home town. It’s an issue I want to get fixed quickly as we start getting into budget season. We want to make sure we don’t shut these opportunities off for Willsboro and Essex residents.”

Photo provided Lakeview Cemetery is looking to remain open without town assistance as a growing number of burial sites throughout the region and state are forced into making tough decisions based on declining funds.

LAKEVIEW IN 'STRAIGHTS'

The other public cemetery still active is Lakeview, which approached the town to look at options recently.

“They are still operating and want to keep going on as their own, but they are in financial straights,” Gillilland said. “The biggest problem is for these cemeteries that have perpetual care funds, they are getting nothing in interest anymore, and they run out of money.”

Previously, the board had looked into bringing Memorial and Lakeview together into one entity, with the town helping to provide maintenance and mowing while the two cemetery boards would work together to keep both sites open and operational.

Gillilland said he has been in contact with the state cemeteries department for possible solutions.

As of now, Gillilland said the town has budgeted to mow and maintain the Memorial and Gillilland (previously closed as filled to capacity) cemeteries. Calvary Cemetery, under the direction of the Catholic Church, is also still open.