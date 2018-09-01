Ceremony to honor Battle of Culver Hill

× Expand Photo provided The Town of Beekmantown and the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration Committee will memorialize the Battle at Culver Hill with a ceremony at the Culver Hill Historical Park Sept. 6.

BEEKMANTOWN | The Town of Beekmantown and the Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration Committee will host a memorial ceremony to commemorate the Battle of Culver Hill on Thursday, Sept. 6 at 11 a.m. at Culver Hill Historical Park.

“Each year at this ceremony, we recognize the dedication and sacrifices on both sides of this conflict which happened so long ago,” said Gary VanCour, town historian.

The event will commemorate the Sept. 6, 1814 battle where British army numbering in the thousands marched through Beekmantown on their way to occupy Plattsburgh.

Organizers typically introduce new concepts every year alongside the traditional event mainstays of flag raising, wreath laying and music.

“This year will be no exception,” VanCour said. “We are pleased that Jo and Roy Carter will be our honored guests once again as they make their 16th journey from Marlborough, United Kingdom, to attend the Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration activities. Hopefully all those at the event will leave with a broader perspective of our local history than when they arrived.”

In an attempt to slow that advance, a small American force consisting of regular army and militia, made a stand behind stonewalls on the rise of land known as Culver Hill.

What ensued was a short, but intense skirmish that resulted in several dead and wounded, including the leading British officer, Lt. Col. James Willington.

Culver Hill Historical Park is located on State Route 22, two miles north of the Route 374 intersection. The ceremony is open to the public and parking is available in the park.