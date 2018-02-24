CFES Brilliant Pathways to young women: ‘Find your voice’

× Karlee Witherbee of Ticonderoga and Azlin Peryer of Beekmantown introduce themselves to each other during a networking activity as part of the CFES engaging and empowering the young women of the Adirondack conference in Essex on Feb. 13. Photo by Keith Lobdell

ESSEX | Young female students from throughout the North Country came together at CFES Brilliant Pathways headquarters in Essex to discuss how to engage and empower young women.

Students from Westport, Ticonderoga, Crown Point, Saranac, Beekmantown, Plattsburgh High and as far south as Schenectady High School attended the session.

Tara Smith, vice president of programming at CFES — formerly known as College for Every Student — said young women can “take charge” of the future by using the skills of goal setting, teamwork, agility, leadership, perseverance and networking

“You all possess these skills already and you are using them every day in a lot of different ways,” Smith said. “We want to help you be mindful of these skills and use them in a deeper way and use them as much as you can because they are skills that are going to guide you through college and into your career.”

Networking is a big part of their future endeavors

“It’s the ability to turn someone you just met into someone who will support you and then build into a network of supporters,” Smith said. “They are people who can be very supportive in a number of ways through building this network.”

Executive Director of Education and Skills for the GE Foundation Kelli Wells said young women need to find their own voice to help them be in control of their lives.

In talking about moments where she was put in difficult situations, Wells said the key was to always rely on her core values and ideals and implored the members of the audience to do the same.

“I have been called names like Barbie,” Wells said. “I have been called stupid. I have had people judge me just because I walk in the room and I look a certain way. I have also been put in situations where someone has tried to use their power over me.

“It was in those moments, I realized I needed to persevere and be determined,” she added. “You have to stay true to yourself and you have to remember those qualities that make you, you.”