CFES hosts career readiness at workshop

× Students Ryan McLennon, a junior at Plattsburgh State, left, and MacKenzie Bertsche, right, discussed their pathway to college readiness from an urban and rural perspective, respectively. In the center, College For Every Student Director of Special Programs Andrea McDonald helped facilitate the discussion at the Intersections Summit. Photo by Kim Dedam

ESSEX — Over 50 stakeholders from schools, colleges, businesses, non-profits and elected seats pushed to define “college and career ready” at the recent Intersections Summit, a conference at College for Every Student facilities here.

CFES President and CEO Rick Dalton said requirements that purport “competency” provide only murky, confusing and often contradictory definitions.

“Frankly, we were not helping our kids enough,” he said of issues his organization uncovered as curricula tried to connect education and training with real world career fields.

“They had college degrees but no jobs.”

Among key obstacles, Dalton said, is high-school de-facto “tracking,” which set kids down a pre-determined path.

“Competency,” he said, “is not to be confused with competence.

A first look toward answers came as students shared how they found a path to college from diverse ends of the spectrum.

From rural Crown Point High School, senior MacKenzie Bertsche said what proved a significant resource to her were engaged teachers and participation in CFES workshops with mentors.

“They’ve (Crown Point educators) given us space to learn what we needed to consider college,” she said of the time spent in high school learning about career and college entry points.

Bertsche applied to nine colleges and was accepted at all of them.

“I’ve been a mentor and have been mentored,” she said of CFES input, beginning with a sixth grade transition program.

Learning what college requires, both socially and academically, she said, helped her visualize a plan.

“And I feel like I’m ready.”

For Ryan McLennon, a junior at SUNY Plattsburgh, the journey to college started with immigrating from Jamaica.

“Six years ago, if you asked me if I was going to be in this position (at college, nearing a four-year degree), I would laugh at you,” he said.

It wasn’t until age 16, he said, that his mom achieved paperwork to bring him into the U.S.

And he attended high school in a income challenged part of New York City.

It was then, McLennon said, he encountered CFES during a conference held at Skidmore College.

“And it was life changing,” he said.

“Laying on a dorm bed, I thought, this could be me ... I could make something of myself.”

From that point on, McLennon said, he made sure to stay on task and achieve all requirements needed to apply for college with a goal toward law in public service.

McLennon has since served as an International Affairs intern in Washington, D.C. and plans to attend law school after graduation.

Each student said they’ve faced challenges, from both rural and urban sides, in realizing a goal for higher education.

Both are first in their families to attend college.

Concerns in a rural school came with a more insular, reserved component, while the urban challenge contended with streets that pull students away from education.

Asked what he would do to create opportunity for first time college students if he were President of the United States, McLennon said he would build opportunity for access, especially through urban after-school programs.

“Students without resources get lost in the streets. That’s just the nitty gritty. They need people to push them, to believe in them.”

Asked what she would tell the next generation coming forward about higher education, Bertsche said visits to college campuses helped her.

“Think about college as soon as possible,” she said. “Go where you want to go.”

Following the students’ presentations, was keynote speaker Dean Garfield, president and CEO of the Information Technology Industrial Council, who helps set the tech agenda for lawmakers with a focus on sustained job creation and growth.

He has met with both Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

“We are truly facing an existential crisis in this country,” Garfield said.

But that crisis isn’t seated in government.

Rather, Garfield said, it is the reflection of what led to this election.

And he reframed core elements of what exists, the same, he said, for rural white and urban black populations.

“We are viewing diversity as divergent, because we see difference as difficulty,” the tech industry chief said.

Rural white or urban black, communities face a common challenge, he said.

“What we need right now is clarity around career pathways (to jobs and industry growth) and a much deeper connection between communities, employers and schools. The other reality is that every student should have the opportunity to go to college.”

Asked after the session what he thinks of New York’s Excelsior Scholarship, which moves to provide college tuition for middle and low-income students at New York’s public colleges, Garfield called it “a significant game changer.

“It gives everyone the opportunity to get on a path toward a career,” Garfield said.

“What we need right now in education is experimentation with rigor and discipline.”

Asked separately for his thoughts about Excelsior, Dalton gave a very similar response.

“When kids begin to think ‘I can afford to go to college,’ that eliminates a huge burden. They can then see themselves on a college campus.”

Dalton said research shows “the bottom economic quartile (of high school students) are almost 10-times less likely to get a college degree than students in the top quartile.”

During his presentation, former Gov. George Pataki said the data points to a serious problem.

“One of the things that segregates Americans beyond economics,” Pataki said, “is education.”