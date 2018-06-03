Chainsaw carver, long cited by Martz as success story, steps out

× Expand Photo provided/R. Christopher Di Mezzo Emily Martz, a Democratic candidate for New York’s 21st Congressional District, has frequently referred to Daniel Rocker, a chainsaw carver, as a success story.

LOWVILLE | He exists.

Anyone who’s been following the Democratic primary contest for New York’s 21st Congressional District has probably heard Emily Martz refer to a chainsaw carver from Lowville.

The figure has been a staple of the candidate’s stump speech since she threw her hat into the ring last July.

“A couple of months ago, I was in Lowville,” Martz told the crowd at her campaign rollout in Saranac Lake’s Riverside Park. “And a young man who is a chainsaw wood carver came up to me and said, ‘Because of the Adirondack North Country Association — because of the marketing skills you gave me and because of the markets you’ve opened for me, I can barely keep up with business.’”

Since then, Martz has mentioned the carver dozens of times in appearances across the state.

His name is Daniel Rocker, and he’s from the Village of Port Leyden, which is actually 21 miles southeast of Lowville in Lewis County.

Rocker attended a candidate forum at the Lowville Academy on Saturday.

“She’s too kind,” Rocker laughed when told of his legendary status.

Martz, one of five Democratic candidates seeking the nomination to unseat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), has made job creation a campaign centerpiece, citing her track record as deputy director of the Adirondack North Country Association (ANCA) in helping bolster the regional economy.

Rocker said ANCA has transformed his business through their Adirondack Buyer Days program.

He’s been carving the wooden sculptures for years as a hobbyist.

But business took off after ANCA facilitated a wholesale show in 2015 designed to link local artisans with a broad network of regional retailers.

“That really made a big difference,” Rocker said. “There’s no way I could go meet each of them, so they just brought the business to me.”

He estimated annual output of his carvings grew from 400 to 500 to between 1,200 to 1,400.

While his operation remains largely seasonal, business is brisk enough that he can hire help when needed, he said.

Rocker said he supports Martz not only because of her work with ANCA, but also because he agrees with her on numerous other issues as well.