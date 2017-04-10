Chamber ambassadors gear up

× Expand Photo provided At a recent networking opportunity are some of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors who were assisting with the event. From left are Nancy Ockrin, Angela Brown, Jessica Stoddard, Eric Stoddard, June Curtis, Chair Jodi Gibbs and Marie Gijanto.

TICONDEROGA – The new Ambassador Team for the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce has been selected and includes Ambassador Chairperson Jodi Gibbs from Inter-Lakes Health.

Ambassadors are additional representatives of the Chamber of Commerce from businesses and organizations and assist at chamber events throughout the year.

Part of being an ambassador is also being involved in the community, fostering new relationships with area businesses and organizations, and to act as an informational resource for members of the chamber, chamber Executive Director Matthew Courtright said.

“Ambassadors have the ability to strengthen the business community and reach out to the greater Ticonderoga Area through TACC,” he said. “Each ambassador gives their time and talent when they can to assist the chamber.”

The chamber is always looking for additional ambassadors. Ambassadors must represent a chamber member. Anyone interested in becoming a chamber ambassador should contact the chamber office or Ambassador Chairperson Jodi Gibbs.

“When I got the notice that Amy LaVare was stepping down as the ambassador chairperson, I thought, ‘I could do that,’” Gibbs said. “As it turns out, my fellow ambassadors thought so, too.”

She said she’s enjoyed being an ambassador for the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce and getting more closely acquainted with the area’s business community.

“Matt and Molly (Bechard) run a tight ship and I’m honored to be able to support our mission of making the Ticonderoga area an exceptional place to live, work, and visit,” Gibbs said. “I would like to thank Amy LaVare from Bridge Point Communication for her leadership and assistance as the previous ambassador chairperson.”

Ambassadors are: Kellie Billow, Lakeside Regional Church; Angela Brown, Century 21 Adirondacks; June Curtis, Ticonderoga Heritage Museum; Marie Gijanto, Spic-N-Span Cleaning and Detailing; Louise Goodwin, Christopher Chevrolet; Nancy Ockrin, Stoney Lonesome Bed-and-Breakfast; Jessica Stoddard, TiNY Wellness Center; Hilary Primo, St. Mary’s School; Lena Robetoy, Champlain National Bank; Lori Ross, Silver Bay YMCA Center; Eric Stoddard, Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Op; and Alexander Shmulsky, Alexander Shmulsky Attorney at Law.

Ambassadors will now welcome new chamber members and community members, as well as visitors, as part of a new initiative of being a chamber ambassador.

There is an ambassadors meeting prior to each monthly After Business Mixer/Networking event, so that an additional meeting is not required.