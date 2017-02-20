Chamber: business confidence sees uptick in 2017

× Pictured: Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay), Greg MacConnell and Linda Bourgeois unveil the new business confidence index for 2017. Not pictured: Garry Douglas. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Business leaders are optimistic about the economic forecast.

According to the North Country Chamber of Commerce, 67 percent of local business owners are confident that their business will grow this year; an additional 26 percent believe that their business will remain steady.

This means that 7 percent more business owners are expecting growth in 2017 — a 1 percent overall increase from 2016.

These are the findings of the North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual business confidence survey, announced last week.

US/CANADA ECONOMIC PARTNERSHIP

In the North Country, Canadian business is crucial for survival, said local business owners, according to the survey.

As part of the survey, the chamber asked local business owners if they thought that protecting the U.S.-Canada economic relationship should be a priority.

According to NCCC President Garry Douglas, 93 percent of business owners agreed that the United States’ relationship with Canada needed to be protected from “any adverse impact.”

“Ranking against other federal issues, it was far and away the top priority,” said Douglas.

Greg MacConnell, president of Primelink, agreed. “We feel the [economic] impact of Canada every day.”

Assemblyman Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay) noted that “we survive here” with the help of Canadian tourists and visitors.

“Canadian business is very important to commerce here,” said Linda Bourgeois, Chamber of Commerce Board Chair and CEO of UFirst Federal Credit Union.

According to the Adirondack Coast Tourism Bureau, approximately 7-10 million tourists visit the region annually.

An exact breakdown of Canadian visitors wasn’t immediately available.

“We estimate the total direct economic impact of cross border commerce in all of its forms exceeds $2 billion annually just in Clinton County,” said Douglas in an email. “Fifteen percent of the Clinton County workforce works for a Canadian or border-related employer on this side of the border.”

Not included in the report: The impact of the low Canadian dollar on the local economy, which experts fret may depress travel by Canadians to the U.S.

STATE LEVEL

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has made his free college tuition proposal a keystone of this year’s executive legislative package.

Over half of local business owners support the governor’s proposal, with one caveat — tuition assistance must be used at any New York college or university, not just SUNY or CUNY schools.

Douglas noted that though only 17 percent of business owners support the governor’s plan as it relates to providing tuition for only public institutions, he felt that the lawmaker was “doing his job” by introducing the proposal.

“We applaud the governor for putting this on the agenda,” said Douglas.

REDC GETS THUMBS UP

Cuomo’s Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) program saw major support in the chamber survey — 95 percent of survey respondents said that they approved of the council’s current system in which local business leaders, academics and other officials chart a blueprint for economic development. Only 5 percent supported transferring that power to state legislators.

Douglas attributed the approval to state investments in Norsk Titanium, the Plattsburgh International Airport and the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant given to the City of Plattsburgh last year.

Altogether, the program has led to about a half-billion in investment to the region — including $125 million to Norsk alone.

“We’re feeling very good about what is happening here in the North Country,” said Douglas.

Jones said that at the state level, he has seen “a little bit of push back” on the REDC. However, he said he “fully agrees” with what the REDC does.

“These are good investments that the state can make in this community,” said Jones.

“The confidence of local businesses proves that we’re doing things right,” he said.