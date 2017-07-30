Chamber, Cycle Adirondacks partner to raise money for school chicken coop

× Expand Adirondack Gives

SCHROON LAKE — The Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce, Cycle Adirondacks and Schroon Lake Central School is currently working to raise $2,000 to provide the school with a new chicken coop.

The fundraising campaign will be hosted on Adirondack Gives, the Adirondack Foundation’s crowdfunding site for nonprofits, community groups and municipalities.

Organizers say that the new coop will be used to help students understand where their food comes from and learn how to raise livestock.

This project will be the centerpiece of the school’s proposed new Farm to Table program, according to a news release from the chamber, which will also include the construction of raised garden beds and the implementation of a composting system.

Along with construction of the coop, donations will be used for materials for the chickens, seeds, soil, pots, hanging baskets, indoor grow labs, cold frame construction and additional raised beds.

To make a donation to the new Farm to Table initiative, visit adirondackgives.org/campaigns/cycle-adirondacks-schroon-lake-farm-to-table.

The deadline to make a donation is Sept. 15.

For more information, contact Tammy Whitty-Brown at the Schroon Lake Chamber of Commerce at 532-7675 or director@schroonlakechamber.org.