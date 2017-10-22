Chamber event offers briefing for local healthcare options

CHESTERTOWN | Representatives from health insurance providers and the healthcare industry were at the North Warren Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 11 to provide information on local healthcare options.

Lisa Bedard-Dupee, director of Health Insurance Services from the North Country Chamber of Commerce in Plattsburgh, was joined by representatives from Hudson Headwaters Health Network, Adirondack Health Institute and Glens Falls Hospital Health Promotion Center.

“Everyone in New York State has to have health insurance,” Bedard-Dupee said.

She said unlike many states, New York has its own insurance marketplace, which will help people find insurance.

Bedard-Dupee advised people to notify their insurance representative if they have a change of life event, such as marriage, divorce, a death of an insure member.

A member of the public can become a chamber member for $40 per year.

She said changes for life events can be made at any time.

Otherwise, employers normally offer insurance during a special enrollment period.

Bedard-Dupee said chamber members are eligible to subscribe to Guardian Dental, which is effective immediately.

She said they would also be eligible for a vision plan that includes a $20 co-pay for a routine eye exam, $130 toward frames and 20 percent off the balance.

At the seminar, there was also a health insurance navigator from the Adirondack Health Institute, to help connect people to coverage including Medicaid, Child Health Plus, both plans that include health benefits to children, and Qualified Health Plans, which meet the requirements of the Affordable Care Act.

Representatives from Hudson Headwaters Health Network were on hand to provide information about their locations. The representatives said they take most major insurance except for Cigna and Aetna.