Chamber gearing up for Krazy Downhill Derby

× Expand Photo provided ‘Krazy’ sleds such as the one shown will run down Dynamite Hill in Chestertown as part of the Krazy Downhill Derby sponsored by the Towns of Chester and Horicon along with the North Warren Chamber of Commerce.

CHESTERTOWN | Chestertownians are getting ready for the 42nd annual Krazy Downhill Derby, when all manner of homemade sleds will make a run down Dynamite Hill.

According to Lynn Engelmann, a staff member at the North Warren Chamber of Commerce, people can and do create all manner of sleds, built to resemble planes, trains, and automobiles - including vintage Edsels.

Past inclusions at the chamber-organized event include a UPS truck, snowplow, Batmobile, army tank, and a U.S. Coast Guard vessel.

Other unique sleds were designed to look like a six-pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer or a Tampax box.

And Eric & Eric Construction have entered a Viking ship sled.

The chamber’s Krazy Downhill Derby will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is one of the more widely received events in the Chestertown area.

“That depends on the weather, of course,” Engelmann said. “If we have a nice sunny day, we will have more people.”

There will be a cardboard sled making night at the YMCA Adirondack Center to help kids make sleds for the cardboard division, which Engelmann said is a sort of junior version of the big sleds.

None of the sleds may have motors or any kind of power, other than “gravity and a push.”

Other rules include only four people per sled, and a sled may only go down the hill one time.

Big sleds may be made of any material, but must have steering and brakes, and are subject to inspection before being allowed to go down the hill. All the riders must wear helmets.

The day’s events include a continental breakfast at 9:30 a.m. at the warming hut. SonRise Lutheran Church is providing hot chocolate. At 10 a.m. there is a hockey shootout, which allows people to try to get a puck into a slot in front of the net. At 10:30 a.m. there will be broom ball, which is played with broomsticks and a 5.5-inch diameter ball, and four-person teams. The Cardboard Sled Race begins at 11 a.m., followed by the People’s Choice Award at 11:45 a.m.