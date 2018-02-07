Chamber gearing up for Krazy Downhill Derby

Photo provided
‘Krazy’ sleds such as the one shown will run down Dynamite Hill in Chestertown as part of the Krazy Downhill Derby sponsored by the Towns of Chester and Horicon along with the North Warren Chamber of Commerce.
CHESTERTOWN | Chestertownians are getting ready for the 42nd annual Krazy Downhill Derby, when all manner of homemade sleds will make a run down Dynamite Hill.
According to Lynn Engelmann, a staff member at the North Warren Chamber of Commerce, people can and do create all manner of sleds, built to resemble planes, trains, and automobiles - including vintage Edsels.
Past inclusions at the chamber-organized event include a UPS truck, snowplow, Batmobile, army tank, and a U.S. Coast Guard vessel.
Other unique sleds were designed to look like a six-pack of Pabst Blue Ribbon beer or a Tampax box.
And Eric & Eric Construction have entered a Viking ship sled.
The chamber’s Krazy Downhill Derby will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is one of the more widely received events in the Chestertown area.
“That depends on the weather, of course,” Engelmann said. “If we have a nice sunny day, we will have more people.”
There will be a cardboard sled making night at the YMCA Adirondack Center to help kids make sleds for the cardboard division, which Engelmann said is a sort of junior version of the big sleds.
None of the sleds may have motors or any kind of power, other than “gravity and a push.”
Other rules include only four people per sled, and a sled may only go down the hill one time.
Big sleds may be made of any material, but must have steering and brakes, and are subject to inspection before being allowed to go down the hill. All the riders must wear helmets.
The day’s events include a continental breakfast at 9:30 a.m. at the warming hut. SonRise Lutheran Church is providing hot chocolate. At 10 a.m. there is a hockey shootout, which allows people to try to get a puck into a slot in front of the net. At 10:30 a.m. there will be broom ball, which is played with broomsticks and a 5.5-inch diameter ball, and four-person teams. The Cardboard Sled Race begins at 11 a.m., followed by the People’s Choice Award at 11:45 a.m.
“That’s how the winner is chosen. It’s not by time,” Engelmann said.
The winner of the People’s Choice Award will choose whether to go first or last, as the sleds go down Dynamite Hill one at a time. The downhill derby is at noon.
The Dynamite Hill Recreation Area is located on Route 8 in Chestertown. Get there early to view the sleds up close. Refreshments in the ski hut. At 1 p.m. the basket raffle winners and 50-50 winner will be announced. There will be photo ops with stand-in cutouts of Olaf from the hit Disney film “Frozen” and a snowboarder, DJ music, a fire pit, food and s’mores.
“It’s just a good opportunity to have hot dogs, chili, and socialize,” Engelmann said.
Call the North Warren Chamber of Commerce at (518) 494-2722 for more information or to per-register. Email info@northwarren.com or visit http://chamber.northwarren.com.
Photo provided
The Krazy Downhill Derby, said Eric Isachsen of Eric & Eric Construction, is a good opportunity for people to get out in mid-winter and see their neighbors. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. A cardboard sled race begins at 11 a.m. The big ‘krazy’ sled run begins at noon.
VIKING SHIPS PART OF DOWNHILL DERBY
Shortly after arriving in the area in 1972, Eric Isachsen said, the Town of Chester and the North Warren Chamber of Commerce started up a “krazy” event that captured his interest - people making their own sled-like contraptions to run down Dynamite Hill.
Being a builder, Isachsen decided to take up the challenge to build his own.
“We’ve made several over the years,” he said.
Given his Scandinavian heritage, Isachsen decided to go with a Viking ship, which also happens to be part of the company logo for his business, Eric & Eric Construction.
Isachsen said he, his kids, and company employees have made various Viking ships, one using a canoe as the starting point.
More imaginative, perhaps, was the time they put together two “air dams,” which are the wind spoilers attached to tractor trailer cabs. Attached together they formed the hull of the Viking vessel.
Isachsen said making a sled for the Krazy Downhill Derby became something of a family project, and it now involves grandchildren. Over the years, he has gotten his employees involved, particularly the year when he broke his shoulder while skiing. Another year he got his radio-control club interested, and they made a large biplane shaped sled.
Another example of life imitating art involved using the Monty Python production “Spamalot” as inspiration for creating a giant, killer rabbit.
“We built a huge rabbit on skis,” Isachsen said. “It was kind of narrow, about three feet wide, and 14 feet tall, and barely made it under the bridge.”
Isachsen said the Krazy Downhill Derby, scheduled for Saturday. Feb. 17, is one of the longest running events he knows of, although the Brant Lake Winter Carnival, scheduled for Feb. 24, draws more people.
“For years (the derby) was a cabin fever antidote,” Isachsen said. “People would come out for hot chocolate and cheer on the kids. People were closed up, it was cold and snowy, and they could get out and see their neighbors around a campfire.”