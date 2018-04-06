Chamber gets a makeover

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Painting walls at the Moriah Chamber of Commerce are Bernadette Trow and Linda Smyth (on ladder). The chamber’s Port Henry offices got a makeover recently.

PORT HENRY | The Moriah Chamber of Commerce offices are in for remodeling this spring.

The offices on Main Street in Port Henry are being repainted, in soft teal and beige, chamber President Renee Anderson said.

Minor repairs will also be made, and “Welcome” and “Store” signs created to hang on the walls.

The chamber sells a variety of local items, including T-shirts. The office also serves as a tourist information center.

“The project will begin the last week in March,” Anderson said. “It should be done in two weeks total time.”

The chamber will still be open during that period.

Chamber aide Cathy Sprague said they’ve been notified the chamber has received two grants, $1,000 from Stewart’s (Shops) Holiday Match and $798 from the International Paper Foundation.

The money from IP will be used to reorder the popular Moriah Challenge hiking patches that are offered to individuals who hike a designated five mountains and trails in the town. The hikes are to Belfry Mountain, Big Hollow/Coot Hill, Cheney Mountain and Crowfoot Pond.

Anderson said they’ve set July 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as Champ Day this year. The celebration in honor of the legendary Lake Champlain monster will again have Champ search expert Katy Elizabeth in attendance.

All events will be at the Port Henry waterfront, Anderson said.

She said this year’s Labor Day Parade will include a 5K and children’s footrace for the first time. The race will start just before the parade.

The chamber’s You’ve Been Flocked fundraiser is off to a good start, Anderson said, with two sign-ups so far.

The chamber charges $25 to place a flock of plastic pink flamingos on someone’s yard in the town, then that person can pay to have them moved to another lawn.

The cost is $25 per home.

“We have our ‘You’ve Been Flocked’ sign in,” Anderson said.

The sign will also be placed on the lawn to indicate it’s a chamber fundraiser.

First family to be flocked was James Curran on Edgemont Road, on his birthday recently.