Chamber gets new leader

Linda Smyth is the new president of the Moriah Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

MORIAH | The Moriah Chamber of Commerce has a new president in local artist Linda Smyth.

Smyth was elected by unanimous vote recently to replace Cathy Sprague, who served for two years.

“I think Linda will do an excellent job,” Sprague said before the vote. “I don’t think a president should serve for more than two years. We need new ideas.”

Vice presidents will be Renee Anderson and Ronnie Cunningham, Gail Baker will serve as secretary, and John Viestenz as fiscal officer.

Sprague distributed a fact sheet before the meeting that showed 18 accomplishments of the chamber in 2017, including the Moriah Challenge of local hikes, a town Easter Egg Hunt, Halloween Party, Champ Day, Labor Day parade and celebration and Christmas holiday celebration including Memory Tree lighting in Witherbee Park.

In 2018, the chamber office in downtown Port Henry will be used for a crafts class by Pam Lemza of Maiden by the Lake, Sprague said.

“We’ll try it,” Sprague said. “I want to see the office used more.”

The class is at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27, and the chamber will receive compensation for use of the space.

To sign up, go to facebook.com/pg/Maidenbythelake.

The chamber will also participate in the Moriah Mardi Gras party, slated for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at the Port Henry Knights of Columbus hall.

Sprague said there will be food, games, music, dancing and she will appear as Penelope the Clown.

The chamber office at 4317 Main St. is now a visitors center, she said, with rack cards promoting area businesses and events, a collection of historic photos celebrating the area, and works by locals artists and authors.

The chamber is financially healthy, Sprague said, with more than $6,500 in its general fund and about $1,800 in its Labor Day celebration account.

She said the Moriah Chamber of Commerce went from 46 members in 2015 to more than 80 so far in 2018.