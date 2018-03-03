Chamber has growth year

× Matthew Courtright Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA |The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce has a raft of new members as it ends another year of growth, chamber officials say.

“(It) was a year of growth for the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce in a variety of ways including memberships, expanded and new partnerships, new staff member, as well as services the chamber offers to its members and the entire Ticonderoga area,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said. “Although 2017 certainly had its challenges, overall it was a successful year. The chamber is honored to continue serve, market, promote and provide an array of benefits for their members as well as the Ticonderoga area chamber members and partners make all of the efforts of the chamber to make the Ticonderoga area a better place to live, work, and visit possible.”

He said the chamber is looking towards to the future and plans for this year and beyond are in the works.

“The chamber offers an array of benefits to their members and is encouraging them to maximize their benefits as well as understand the importance of supporting the chamber,” he said.

The chamber signed up 21 new members last year.

He said the chamber offers marketing, promotion, publicity and exposure, business support, services, and resources, business seminars and trainings, communications, member referrals, partnerships, and creditability, community involvement, and support.

“Being a member of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is not only an investment in your business or organization but in the community as a whole,” Courtright said. “Our members along with our community partners truly allow us to serve the Ticonderoga Area and work to make the area a better place. As the chamber continues to grow and move into the future, we will work even harder for our members, partners, the business community and the Ticonderoga area as a whole.”

For more information, contact the chamber at 518-585-6619, chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com or visit www.ticonderogany.com.