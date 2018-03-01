Chamber leader says farewell

Photo provided
Tammy Whitty-Brown
SCHROON LAKE | Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammy Whitty-Brown has resigned due to health concerns.
Whitty-Brown said that she is heeding the advice of her physicians and has decided that it is best at this time to focus on regaining her health.
Her last day at the chamber will be March 16. The Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors said it will begin accepting applications immediately for executive director.
She said she has been honored to serve the communities she’s grown up in and loved her whole life, and her resignation is “with great sadness.”
Whitty-Brown’s future plans include undertaking the marketing and social media efforts of Blue Ridge Electrical Contracting Inc., a corporation owned and operated by her husband, Robert Brown. She said she will also continue to build her own business as an independent Avon representative and Avon team leader for the North Country.
She is co-author of the book, “Frontier Town: Abandoned Theme Park Then and Now,” about North Hudson’s beloved former Wild West attraction.
Whitty-Brown has been serving as executive director for the last three years, starting on Feb. 2, 2015. At that time, the chamber had lacked a director for several months and was in need of a revamp, she said.
“The first year was a year of reorganizing, working on community and regional relations, adding new community events, and working on social media presence to draw tourist to Schroon Lake, and much more,” she said. “The final results exceeded my goals. In one year, the membership went from 60 members back to 100-plus members and has continued to thrive, the chamber became the central hub for all events in the town, social media began to explode with over 1,000 fans for the chamber’s Facebook page and many followers on Twitter.
“Community members, summer residents and tourists were now well informed of what was happening in our wonderful community.”
The Schroon Lake 4th of July Parade and Celebration, under Whitty-Brown’s guidance as chair the last three years, has gotten bigger and visitor numbers have grown for the event.
Whitty-Brown said the credit goes to strong radio and print advertising placed as far south as Albany to as far north as Plattsburgh.
During her time at the chamber, long-time events thrived, with new components added to them, and additional events have been held, such as the Harlem Ambassadors Basketball Game, casino bus trip to Akwesasne Casino, Cycle Adirondacks, business socials, educational classes, a new partnership with the United Way of Clinton, Essex, and Franklin County, and more.
In the interim, chamber Board of Directors President Randy Garrison and Vice President Brooke Clark will step in to run operations until a replacement for Whitty-Brown can be found.
Garrison is the owner and operator of Rowe’s Adirondack Cabins and Clark is a Realtor with Keller Williams as well as outreach coordinator for the Essex County Public Health Department.
Anyone is interested in applying for the director’s position with the chamber may submit their resume and a cover letter by March 17 for consideration, either mailed to Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 726, Schroon Lake, NY 12870, or emailed to chamber@schroonlakechamber.org.
Call the chamber at 518-532-7675 for more information.