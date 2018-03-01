Chamber leader says farewell

× Expand Photo provided Tammy Whitty-Brown

SCHROON LAKE | Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tammy Whitty-Brown has resigned due to health concerns.

Whitty-Brown said that she is heeding the advice of her physicians and has decided that it is best at this time to focus on regaining her health.

Her last day at the chamber will be March 16. The Schroon Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors said it will begin accepting applications immediately for executive director.

She said she has been honored to serve the communities she’s grown up in and loved her whole life, and her resignation is “with great sadness.”

Whitty-Brown’s future plans include undertaking the marketing and social media efforts of Blue Ridge Electrical Contracting Inc., a corporation owned and operated by her husband, Robert Brown. She said she will also continue to build her own business as an independent Avon representative and Avon team leader for the North Country.

She is co-author of the book, “Frontier Town: Abandoned Theme Park Then and Now,” about North Hudson’s beloved former Wild West attraction.

Whitty-Brown has been serving as executive director for the last three years, starting on Feb. 2, 2015. At that time, the chamber had lacked a director for several months and was in need of a revamp, she said.

“The first year was a year of reorganizing, working on community and regional relations, adding new community events, and working on social media presence to draw tourist to Schroon Lake, and much more,” she said. “The final results exceeded my goals. In one year, the membership went from 60 members back to 100-plus members and has continued to thrive, the chamber became the central hub for all events in the town, social media began to explode with over 1,000 fans for the chamber’s Facebook page and many followers on Twitter.

“Community members, summer residents and tourists were now well informed of what was happening in our wonderful community.”

The Schroon Lake 4th of July Parade and Celebration, under Whitty-Brown’s guidance as chair the last three years, has gotten bigger and visitor numbers have grown for the event.