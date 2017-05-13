Chamber names 2017 VIP and Business of Year

× Expand The McCluskey’s Hardware store in Chestertown will be honored as the Business of the Year by the North Warren Chamber of Commerce on May 25.

CHESTERTOWN — The North Warren Chamber of Commerce has chosen Patti Stetson of Pottersville as their VIP of 2017 and McCluskey’s Hardware of Chestertown as the Business of the Year.

To celebrate the honorees, the Chamber invites all in the area to attend their annual VIP Dinner, to be held Thursday, May 25 at Jimbo’s Club on Rte. 8 northeast of Brant Lake. The event starts at 6 p.m. with a cash bar.

Reservations, $30, are made by calling the Chamber at 494-2722 or a mailing check payable to the Chamber and sending it to: NW Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 490, Chestertown NY. The deadline for reservation is May 18.

Stetson is proprietor of the Black Bear Restaurant, a landmark eatery in Pottersville since before the Northway was constructed. Her award, however, is not only for leading a thriving business for many years, but for her work in the community as well.

For 17 years, Stetson has served as volunteer treasurer for the North Warren Chamber. She’s retiring from the post this year.

Also, for 10 years she has served as treasurer of the Pottersville Fire District, handling the books with expertise through the period of time they built their new fire station.

McCluskey’s Hardware has been a mainstay in the commercial scene in Chestertown in decades, serving both homeowners and contractors. Committed to customer service, their business has been a remarkable success through an era when many other enterprises have struggled.

Jim and Judy McCluskey are retiring this year, passing the enterprise onto a new owner, according to Barbara Repp of the Chamber.

Repp said Monday that the Chamber’s VIP committee thanks all those who submitted nominations for 2017 and in past years. All submissions are up for consideration for honors in 2018, she said.

“It is always a hard decision to chose those to be honored,” she said.