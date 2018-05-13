Chamber plans new summer services

× Expand Photo provided From left are Carolyn Ida of International Paper Company), a chamber board member, and Jodi Gibbs of Moses Ludington, chamber Ambassadors chair, getting ready to participate in the annual Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Day.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce plans to expands its services and programs as summer approaches.

“We’re truly honored to continue to serve, market, and promote our members, partners, and the entire Ticonderoga area to the best of our ability,” said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Matthew Courtright. “As our membership and partnerships grow, so will the member benefits, services, programs, events, and leadership we provide. We have a wonderful team, our staff, board members, ambassadors and volunteers, that continues to strengthen and expand.”

He said they held a planning session to strategize for the future of the organization and the area as a whole by creating goals and objectives for 2018 to 2022.

“You will see the chamber ‘#CARES’ being used throughout the year ahead,” he said. “In addition, you’ll see the expanded use of the chamber’s Think Local campaign, which focuses on shopping, spending, and supporting locally with the tag line of “Your Community – Your Future.’”

In addition to goals and objectives, the chamber has created the acronym of Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce #CARES for 2018 and 2019, which stands for Commitment, Advocacy, Resources, Economic development and Sustainability for members and partners, the services and programs they offer, and for the entire Ticonderoga area.

The chamber also serves as the Ticonderoga Area Business and Visitor Center. It also staffs the information booth located at Liberty Monument, the information hut at the Fort Ticonderoga intersection, and maintains an information board at the Amtrak Train Station in Ticonderoga.

Besides Courtright, the chamber team is made up of Visitor and Member Service Manager Molly Bechard, and Administrative Assistant and Farmers Market Manager Katelyn Chevier.

For more information, contact the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce at 518-585-6619, email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com, or visit ticonderogany.com.