Chamber readies for annual event

The staff at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is, from left: Administrative Assistant Kaylene Ross, Executive Director Matthew Courtright, and Visitor and Member Service Manager Molly Bechard.

TICONDEROGA – A new wedding barn will be the site of the next Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce annual fundraiser.

It’s “Diamonds and Denim” this year as the 15th Annual Fundraiser Dinner and Auction is held on Friday, June 16 at the Barn at Lord Howe Valley from 5:30-11 p.m.

The dress is business-casual attire for the theme.

Returning as the auctioneer for the live auction part of the event is Scott Hearburg, owner of McDonald’s Restaurant of Ticonderoga. Hearburg will be joined by two chamber representatives and other volunteers who will assist him during the live auction.

“We are excited to have Scott join us again as our auctioneer for this event to benefit the chamber,” said Member Service Manager Molly Bechard. “He is a true advocate for the Ticonderoga area and the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Scott is a dedicated community member and we are honored he has volunteered to be our auctioneer and show his continued support of the chamber.”

The event will include lots of food, silent and live auctions, music by DJ Cruz, dancing and photographs by Nancy Frasier Photography.

Early reservations are suggested as space is limited. Call 585-6619 or email chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.

Tickets are $55 per person and include appetizers, dinner, dessert, coffee, tea, beer, wine and gratuity. Catering will be provide by Hot Biscuit Catering.

The menu for the event will include: cheese, pepperoni and cracker display, spinach bread bowl and vegetable crudité, bruschetta and assorted canapés, bacon wrapped scallops, barbecue chicken, flank steak, baked potato and sour cream, vegetable medley, baked beans, mixed green salad, fresh fruit salad, rolls, corn bread, homemade strawberry shortcake, lemonade, ice tea, and water.

Vegetarian and special dietary options are available, but a request must be made at the time of reservation.

“(Last year) was one of our most successful fundraisers to date,” Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright said. “This event continues to grow in support from local businesses and organizations but the community as a whole.”

He said everyone continues to be dedicated and supportive every year for the chamber’s annual fundraiser.

“It is deeply appreciated,” he said. “The goal for this year is to continue to have this event be our premier fundraiser, supporting the ongoing efforts of the chamber.

“We have exciting benefits being offered as part of our sponsorship levels, including marketing opportunities with WOKO and Sun Community News.”

To accommodate various levels of support, the chamber is seeking either monetary contributions, auction items, or a combination. Sponsorship levels available are:

Chamber Champion at the $1,000 level, Diamond at $750, Platinum at $500, Gold at $250, Silver at $125, and Bronze for contributions under $125.

All donations must be received by Monday, June 5.

Donations can be mailed or dropped off to the chamber office in downtown Ticonderoga during normal business hours. Arrangements can also be made to have contributions picked up.

All sponsors will receive recognition for their level of contribution/support in a variety of ways, as well as through press releases, a full page ad in the Times of Ti Sun after the event, and additional promotion in chamber communications throughout the year based on sponsorship level.