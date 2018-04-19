Chamber says flocking going good

× Expand Photo provided James Curran was flocked by Cathy Sprague of the Moriah Chamber of Commerce recently. The fundraiser places dozens of plastic pink flamingos on someone’s lawn and is on-going.

PORT HENRY | The Moriah Chamber of Commerce’s fundraising Flocking Program is doing great, members were told recently.

The flocking consists of sticking about 30 plastic pink flamingos on someone’s yard, along with a sign that reads “You’ve Been Flocked.”

The chamber charges $25 for each flocking, and the person flocked can then pay to have the birds put on another yard.

“It’s going good,” chamber events director Cathy Sprague said at a chamber meeting. “We’ve collected $350 so far. It’s a good fundraiser and it’s fun.”

She said flocking is available by calling the chamber at 518 250-1050.

Sprague said six new business banners have been ordered for this spring to be placed on utility poles around town. The banners should arrive in two weeks, she said, and can then be added to existing streamers and mounted on the poles.

Attorney Julie Garcia has opened a law office next to the chamber, and has offered to have the chamber’s window lettered in gold with the name, phone and email when hers is done.

“That’s very gracious of her,” Sprague said. “It will be at no charge to us.”

The membership voted to approve the work.

Chamber President Renee Anderson said they had about 150 kids at the chamber-sponsored Easter Egg Hunt in Witherbee Park, the most so far.

She said chamber office manager Kyle Miller has turned in his resignation, and his last day will be April 24.

Miller is also RSVP executive director, and will be expanding his hours there.

Remodeling and painting at the chamber office is finished, and an open house will be planned to show off the work.

Anderson said the open house will be scheduled later, probably on a Saturday.