Chamber seeks to expand

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry The Moriah Chamber of Commerce is located on Main Street in Port Henry.

PORT HENRY | The Moriah Chamber of Commerce has kicked off its annual membership drive as it searches for a new vice president.

Renee Anderson, owner of Little Champs Day Care, was recently elected chamber president.

She said they have 85 members now.

“Our membership has doubled (from previous years),” she said. “We’re raising awareness of the benefits of a unified, informed and connected business community.”

She said the chamber meets monthly, every second Tuesday at 4 p.m., at chamber offices on Main Street in downtown Port Henry, and the meetings are open to all.

“These are informative monthly meetings,” she said. “We tap into networking through chamber events.”

They’ll start setting chamber goals for 2018, she said.

“Every organization has goals,” Anderson said. “We want people to think about what they should be.”

The next session is Tuesday, March 13.

“We’re looking for people to join us,” chamber assistant Catherine Sprague said. “We need to attract more younger people.”

She said they’re currently doing planning for July Champ Day and September Labor Day events sponsored by the chamber.

The chamber has also made its space available for use by members, and craft artist Pam Lemza Putnam of Maiden by the Lake is holding instructional classes there.

“It’s open for anyone who wants to do an event,” Sprague said. “We’re looking for new ideas and new members.”

The chamber is looking for another vice president, she said, because Anderson held that post until she was elected president.

The Moriah Chamber of Commerce can be contacted at 518 250-1050 or email moriahchamber@gmail.com.