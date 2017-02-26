Chamber sees growth in 2016

× Expand Photo provided The staff at the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, from left, is: Administrative Assistant Kaylene Ross, Executive Director Matthew Courtright, and Visitor And Member Service Manager Molly Bechard.

TICONDEROGA – Although 2016 had its challenges, it was still a growth year for the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Matthew Courtright says.

“Overall, it was a successful year,” he said. “We were honored to serve, market, promote and provide an array of benefits for our members, as well as for the Ticonderoga area.”

The chamber signed up almost two dozen new members last year, he said.

“We currently have over 250 members,” Courtright said. “When Molly and I started we had 140.”

Molly Bechard is chamber visitor and member service manager.

“I want to stress the importance of supporting Chamber of Commerce members, because they support the chamber and the community in so many ways,” Courtright said. “Our members, along with our community partners, truly allow us to serve the Ticonderoga area and work to make the area a better place. Without the dedication of our many chamber members and partners, all we do wouldn’t be possible.”

He said the chamber offers business support services, marketing, promotion, communications, training seminars, referrals and partnerships with other chambers and groups.

“Being a member of the Chamber of Commerce is not only an investment in a business or organization, but in the community as a whole,” Courtright said. “The chamber is a non-profit organization that serves, markets, and promotes its members and the entire Ticonderoga area.”

The chamber is at 585-6619, chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com by email, or on the web at www.ticonderogany.com.