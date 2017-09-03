Chamber staff expanded

× Expand Photo provided Katelyn Chevier is the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce’s new administrative assistant.

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce is getting back to full strength with the addition of a new staff member.

Katelyn Chevier has joined up as the chamber’s administrative assistant, and will be assisting with an array of projects, events, services, and partnerships,.

Chevier is originally from Massena. She currently resides in Moriah with her husband, Tyler Chevier, who is employed by International Paper’s Ticonderoga mill.

Chevier graduated in 2015 from SUNY Plattsburgh with a bachelor of science in hotel, restaurant, and tourism management. This past summer, Chevier also served as the arts director for the Ticonderoga Heritage Museum Children’s Summer Workshop Series.

She joins chamber Executive Director Matthew Courtright and Visitor and Member Service Manager Molly Bechard.

“Katelyn will bring much needed assistance to the chamber to continue to serve, market, and promote our members, partners, and the entire Ticonderoga area,” Courtright said. “As the chamber continues to grow in capacity we will be able to offer new and expanded benefits to our members, as well as continue to serve the area in new ways. She brings a set of skills that will continue to enhance the TACC team.”

The chamber has grown significantly over the last seven years, he said, increasing from 140 members to more than 250.

“I am looking forward to working with the community ... and helping to cultivate growth of the chamber and within the local business community,” Chevier said. “The chamber provides an array of support and services to the area and I am thrilled to be part of the team.”