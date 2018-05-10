Champ Day hits the beach

× Expand Photo by Lohr McKinstry Former Moriah Chamber of Commerce president Cathy Sprague accepts an appreciation award from Town Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava at a recent Town Council session.

MORIAH | The Champ Day celebration will be moved to the Port Henry Champ RV Park and Beach this year.

The event had been held at Powerhouse Park at the Port Henry Public Boat Launch Site, but will be moved this year to keep the music, games and cardboard boat races in the same venue, Moriah Chamber of Commerce Events Director Cathy Sprague told the Moriah Town Council recently.

“We’re going to have everybody at the beach from 10 to 3 (p.m.),” she said. “Last year we had the boat tournament (nearby) and had a lot of trouble with parking. If the boat tournament isn’t that day, you can park at (Powerhouse Park) and walk over.”

The town owns the campground and beach.

The former chamber president, Sprague was given a certificate of appreciation by the town at the meeting.

Champ Day, which celebrates the legendary Lake Champlain monster, will be July 15 this year.

The board was told LeeAnn Sprague will replace Denise Daly as town account clerk at $15.56 an hour for 35 hours a week.

A Civil Service exam will be held later. Sprague will work with Daly until May 11, when Daly leaves.

A special town council meeting was set to discuss the Bulwagga Bay Town Campground project and will be Thursday, May 24 at 6 p.m. at the Town Courthouse.

“We might have some investment opportunities,” Councilor Luci Carpenter said. “Things are moving quickly.”

Consultant Michael Crane will make a presentation on the campground project, which seeks investors to expand the campground.

A public hearing to extend the local law for moratorium on street level residential development in the former village will be held at 5:45 p.m. just before the 7 p.m. May 10 meeting.