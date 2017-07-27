1 of 8
Port Henry artist Linda Smyth had painting classes for kids at Champ Day.
Penelope the Clown (Cathy Sprague) painted children’s faces at Champ Day.
Suzie’s of Crown Point served a barbecue at Champ Day.
Kids games were featured at Champ Day.
Entrants prepare for the Cardboard Boat Race at Champ Day. Kids and their parents and friends built boats from cardboard and raced them at the beach.
Port Henry author Jeff Kelly sold his works at Champ Day. Kelly is the author of “The 21 Mine” and other novels.
Sherman Free Library of Port Henry held a book sale at Champ Day in Powerhouse Park.
