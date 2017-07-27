Champ Day

×

1 of 8

Champ Day 33A.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Port Henry artist Linda Smyth had painting classes for kids at Champ Day.

×

2 of 8

Champ Day 36A.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Penelope the Clown (Cathy Sprague) painted children’s faces at Champ Day.

×

3 of 8

Champ Day 38A.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Suzie’s of Crown Point served a barbecue at Champ Day.

×

4 of 8

Champ Day 31A.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Kids games were featured at Champ Day.

×

5 of 8

Champ Day 18A.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Entrants prepare for the Cardboard Boat Race at Champ Day. Kids and their parents and friends built boats from cardboard and raced them at the beach.

×

6 of 8

Champ Day 14A.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Port Henry author Jeff Kelly sold his works at Champ Day. Kelly is the author of “The 21 Mine” and other novels.

×

7 of 8

Champ Day 13A.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Sherman Free Library of Port Henry held a book sale at Champ Day in Powerhouse Park.

×

8 of 8

Champ Day 23A.jpg

Photo by Lohr McKinstry

Sections


About

Publications


Quick Links


Partners

Read content by town
Headquarters

Ph. (518) 873-6368
P.O. Box 338
14 Hand Avenue
Elizabethtown, New York 12932

Southern Office

Ph. (518) 585-9173
102 Montcalm Street
Suite 2
Ticonderoga, New York 12883

Northern Office

Ph. (518) 561-9680
178 Broad Street
Suite 10
Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Vermont Office

Ph. (802) 388-6397
16 Creek Road
Suite 5A
Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Our website is best viewed in the latest versions of Apple Safari or Google Chrome.

Built with Metro Publisher™

Top Headlines