Champ festival set for July 15

The Champ festival this year will be held at the Port Henry Beach on June 15.

PORT HENRY | As goes the hunt for Champ, so goes the annual Champ Day celebration — or so organizers of the summer festival are hoping, as the hunt for the elusive creature has seen an uptick in interest of late.

Champ-searcher Katy Elizabeth said podcasters and a Japanese television show have come calling recently, doing spots on her hunt for Champ, which she’s been doing regularly since 2012. And festival organizers say that interest in Champ translates into interest in the Champ festival on the Port Henry Beach, which this year will be held Sunday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The day, named for the popular but painfully shy Lake Champlain sea creature, will feature craft, merchandise and food vendors, kids’ games sponsored by Little Champ’s Daycare, Penelope the Clown, a children’s painting session with Creative Bloc, a sailboat race, a book sale, a DJ and a Lake Champlain antique and classic boat club rendezvous at the Port Henry Marina.

The festival will also include the highly popular cardboard boat race, where kids build a (hopefully) seaworthy craft of cardboard and duct tape and then put them through their paces on the water.

The event is hosted by the Moriah Chamber of Commerce. Moriah Chamber Events Director Cathy Sprague said there are still opportunities for vendors and sponsorships for the festival, which last year attracted about 750 people.

“The whole town gets into it,” Sprague said.

Port Henry is billed at the Home of Champ, and keeps a running notation of sightings on a tally board.

Katy Elizabeth, whose main goal is protection should the creature be found, believes Champ is relatively small and docile — maybe 15 to 20 feet in length — compared to the dragon-like sea monsters of legend, that are always roaring to the sky and chewing sailing ships into splinters.

“Everyone always wants to look for a whale,” she said.

She will be at the festival as well, selling Champ shampoo and lotion and copies of her book, as well as giving out advice for anyone interested in the hunt.

“It’s an amazing phenomenon, and there is so much behind it,” she said.

In a world that is too-often angry about something, she said, the hunt itself can offer a needed break.

“Just being on the lake is calming.”