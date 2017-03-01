Champ is probed again for show

× Buffalo State students Darrian Dowdy and Shaun Wagner were in Port Henry recently to shoot footage for a documentary on Champ. The pair are setting up video equipment at the Red Brick Cafe here for interviews. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

PORT HENRY – The legendary Lake Champlain monster, Champ, will be the subject of a new documentary by two State University of New York at Buffalo students.

Juniors Darrian Dowdy and Shaun Wagner stayed for several days in Port Henry recently to film a half-hour segment on Champ.

They interviewed people who’d seen Champ and journalists who’ve written about the creature.

“I thought it was fascinating,” Dowdy said. “We’ve been here talking with people about Champ, going to Champ sites like Bulwagga Bay. Everyone has been really nice.”

She said they may return just to enjoy a vacation on Lake Champlain.

“This is a beautiful area,” she said. “We really like it here.”

Dowdy is in the Muriel A. Howard Honors Program at Buffalo State, and will be presenting the documentary at the college’s Student Research and Creativity Conference in the spring.

The conference allows undergraduate and graduate students in all academic disciplines to present their preliminary and completed research and creative activities. The 19th-annual Student Research and Creativity Conference is April 28 and 29 this year.

At the Moriah Chamber of Commerce, they interviewed office administrator Kyle Miller, who’s seen something unusual in the lake, and talked with chamber President Catherine Sprague about the lake monster. The chamber has an assortment of Champ plates, pendants, mugs and t-shirts.

Dowdy and Wagner each got a Champ t-shirt, promising to wear them back in Buffalo.

Miller told them he saw Champ while driving somewhere.

“I did see something unusual on the lake,” he said. “It could have been Champ.”

Dowdy said it’s somewhat unique that Port Henry-Moriah has a Champ Day celebration in the creature’s honor, and a Champ segment in the annual Port Henry Labor Day Parade.

“Champ is important to the tourism of the area,” she said. “We’re learning a lot about Champ that we didn’t know.”

Champ, the legendary Lake Champlain monster, has been described as a creature with a long neck and a serpent-like body, similar to the extinct plesiosaur.