Champ Movie Night returns with chills and thrills

PORT HENRY – As a pre-Champ Day event, noted film historian Andy MacDougall will show a classic horror movie, “Gorgo,” in Port Henry the week before.

The free showing at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12 is at Moriah Chamber of Commerce offices downtown, with a donation requested.

“Andy will treat the public to a scary foray into the world of sea serpents and lake monsters with a showing of the film,” said chamber President Cathy Sprague. “This 1961 gem features frightful fun to put us all in the mood to celebrate our own famous monster, Champ.”

She said the monster movie will be an actual projected film, “so be sure to bring your popcorn to further your film-going enjoyment.”

MacDougall said Champ Day Movie Night is back “for another round of recognizing Champ, the blanket nickname for what many believe is a colony of saurian cryptids inhabiting Lake Champlain.”

He said he went on a Champ hunt with Champ Search founder Katy Elizabeth last year.

“ As movie night emcee, I’m pleased to announce that my latest choice of films was partly informed by last summer’s experience accompanying Katy Elizabeth on safari one weekend in August,” he said. “I say ‘safari’ because unlike the waterborne exploration dominating her Champ-searching endeavors, the Button Bay, Vermont expedition I participated in was entirely beach-bound.”

MacDougall owns a Technicolor 16mm print of “Gorgo.”

“Per Katy Elizabeth’s theory, I’ve selected the 1961 cult classic ‘Gorgo’ as the ‘creatured’ attraction, partly because the titular prehistoric sea monster is not averse to being a landlubber in a pinch,” he said. “The other motivation for my selection is, if there’s a moral to Gorgo’s story within the regional context being addressed, if you ever happen to encounter what appears to be a baby Champ, for God’s sake leave it alone. To say any more would give away too much about the movie.”

He said his affection for “Gorgo” goes back to his childhood.

“It has only grown across the decades since first discovering the film on TV, courtesy of WPIX-11’s Chiller Theater in the early 1970s,” MacDougall said.

The Moriah chamber office is at 4317 Main St. in Port Henry. Champ Day is Sunday, July 23 this year.