Champion cyclist focus of upcoming bike ride

× Expand Courtesy photo Bicycle enthusiasts get ready to head off on a group trip from The Hub in Brant Lake during the 2017 Harry Elkes Ride. This year’s edition of the event features three separate trips and a showing of a video depicting Harry Elkes’ accomplishments as a champion bicycle racer in the early 1900s, when the sport was extremely popular.

BRANT LAKE | Bicyclists of all ages and skill levels are invited to join a two-wheeled trip with a historical aspect this weekend through the scenic landscape of northern Warren County.

The annual Harry Elkes Ride is scheduled to take off from The Hub cafe/bike shop on the morning of Saturday Sept. 22. The starting time for the 32- and 50-mile rides is 9:30 a.m. and for the 15-mile ride, at 10:30 a.m.. Registration is from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. at The Hub, 27 Market St. in the hamlet of Brant Lake.

Maps and route directions for each ride will be available at the registration table. A helmet is required.

After the ride, participants traditionally enjoy lunch, beverages and socializing at The Hub, a popular gathering place for millennials, Gen-Xers and baby-boomers who enjoy non-motorized recreation.

This year, a video about Harry Elkes, a champion bicycle racer at the turn of the 20th century will be shown as well.

Courtesy photo Harry Elkes, from Port Henry and Glens Falls, was a champion professional bicyclist at the beginning of the 20th century. Saturday Sept. 22, the annual Harry Elkes Ride will be held in northern Warren County celebrating his legacy. The three excursions in the event all begin at The Hub, a cafe/bike shop in Brant Lake.

ANNUAL RIDE CELEBRATES ELKES' LEGACY

Elkes was born in Port Henry in 1878 and his family moved to Glens Falls when he was 15. He became a professional bicycle racer one year later, and within merely a few years, became a top bicycle racer in an era that it was the most popular sport internationally.

During his first several years riding bicycles competitively, Elkes broke multiple U.S. racing records at various distances up to 25 miles.

In 1900, Elkes won the U.S.A. National Paced Championship, and he set new world records for the mile three times in 1902 and 1903, and he was considered the top middle-distance cyclist in the U.S. and overseas.

In the last race of his life — the 1903 Charles River Race — Elkes broke the world’s record for 5, 10, and 15 miles a few minutes before he was killed in a crash when his tire blew out.

The 2018 Harry Elkes ride not only celebrates Elkes’ legacy, but it provides an opportunity for participants to check out the new Brant Lake Bike Park, which features about six miles of single-track mountain biking trails on more than 200 acres. The park is directly behind The Hub which sponsored its development in conjunction with the town of Horicon.

This annual ride is a collaboration of The Hub and Warren County Safe & Quality Bicycle Organization.