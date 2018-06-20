Firefighters battle blaze at Champlain warehouse

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Clinton County Office of Emergency Services × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Clinton County Office of Emergency Services × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Clinton County Office of Emergency Services Prev Next

CHAMPLAIN | The cause of a fire that heavily damaged a commercial warehouse in the Village of Champlain on Tuesday remains under investigation.

County fire coordinators and seven fire departments, including firefighters and EMS personnel from Champlain, Rouses Point, Mooers, Chazy, West Chazy, Hemmingford (Canada) and LaColle (Canada), were on scene battling the blaze on June 19 after receiving a report of smoke coming from the building.

No one was in the building at the time and no emergency responders sustained injuries.

The 8,000 square-foot warehouse at 25 Locust St. is occupied by a Montreal clothing distribution company called La Mode Petit Bouffon.

According to a news release from the Clinton County Office of Emergency Services (CCOES), the building sustained some damage from the fire — but the bulk of the aftermath is heavy smoke and water damage.

To fight the fire, crews had to force their way through security hardware at the main entry and loading dock, according to the CCEOS, who characterized the fire as “deep-seated.”

While some crews took to the ground, others climbed a ladder to the roof to open ventilation holes for smoke and heat to escape from.

Fire investigators from the CCOES and the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control fire investigators were requested to the scene by the Champlain Fire Department incident commander.

An investigation into the cause and origin of the fire, according to CCEOS, was ongoing as of Wednesday.