Champlain Area Trails offers glimpse at finances

WESTPORT — Champlain Area Trails has revealed their 2016 Annual Report.

The report, released last week, reveals total revenues of $322,121 for the Westport-based trail-building and land conservation group.

About 54 percent of those revenues are derived from donations. A dozen grants from state, local and national organizations constitute 35 percent.

The remaining 11 percent comes from events and contracts.

Land conservation revenue is $7,700.

Total operating expenses clocked in at $250,669, with the majority — 82 percent — allocated toward programming.

Fundraising was listed at $30,080, and management, $15,040.

Total expenses were $322,121, including $61,972 for the Long Pond transfer fund.

A pair of local residents last year donated 25 acres at the southwest corner of the Willsboro pond to the organization, and land acquisition efforts are ongoing.

“The CATS Long Pond Conservancy Program is halfway toward raising the $300,000 to purchase 48 acres and preserve the view of the pristine western shoreline,” read the report. “The land is being sold by the 1812 Homestead Living History Museum to help support rebuilding three buildings recently destroyed by fire. Therefore, donations to save the land will help the museum and its mission of showing how people lived in the early 1800s.”

Executive Director Chris Maron’s annual salary was not included in the report, but is $75,000, said the nonprofit’s organization and development manager in an email.

The group’s total assets are $337,576, including $210,252 in checking and savings and $125,781 in fixed assets.

CATS’ 2015 tax return revealed $4,195 in travel expenses; $7,871 for conventions and meetings and $8,083 allocated for occupancy.

The organization serves an estimated 3,000 people annually, and relies on 500 volunteer hours to maintain their trails, according to the tax return.

To view the report, visit champlainareatrails.com.