Champlain awarded $9,995 research grant

CHAMPLAIN — The Champlain Valley National Heritage Partnership (CVNHP) has awarded the Town of Champlain a $9,995 grant to research, collect and interpret images of the heritage of the French in northern New York and Vermont.

The book will include photographs and other images detailing the people, places and events representing French settlement over more than four centuries.

From images of pioneer trappers and traders to photographs of the farmers and immigrant mill workers of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries, the volume will chronicle Franco-American life in the Champlain Valley.

The grant application was motivated by the relative lack of documentation of Franco-American heritage on both sides of Lake Champlain in comparison with the numerous published works in some of the New England states. The book will cover Clinton and Essex counties in New York, and Grand Isle, Franklin, Chittenden and Addison counties in Vermont.

It is scheduled to be released in early 2018. Paquette and Licursi encourage anyone with photographs of Franco-American families at home or work or engaged in cultural activities to contact Celine Paquette at 298-2612.