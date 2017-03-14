Updated: Champlain Bridge closed, reopened as Stella strikes

× Expand State Police are investigating a shooting in North Hudson March 5. A state trooper apparently shot a suspect after the suspect assaulted another trooper who had stopped the suspect’s vehicle near Exit 29 of the Northway just before 8 p.m., officials said.

CROWN POINT – The Champlain Bridge to Vermont was closed Tuesday evening after plows couldn’t keep up with drifting snow on the span.

Winter Storm Stella was hitting with two feet of snow and more, officials said.

The bridge reopened just before 9 p.m.

“We’ve had cars off the road everywhere, trucks stuck on the Northway (I-87),” Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said. “Ambulances are having a hard time getting through. A state police car was off the road and a sheriff’s (department) car had to stop due to low visibility.”

The storm intensified as evening approached Tuesday, he said.

“The storm is circular; it’s coming back around in a spiral,” he said. “We closed the bridge until Wednesday.”

Jaquish said he would advise everyone to stay off the roads until the storm was over.

High winds were blowing the lanes closed on the Champlain Bridge as soon as plows opened them, he said.

“The highway crews can’t keep up,” he said. “It’s snowing too hard and the winds make it much worse.”

Route 9 in Port Henry was temporarily closed for about two hours Tuesday evening due to stuck tractor trailers blocking the road.

Clinton County Emergency Services Director Eric Day also cautioned against driving during the storm.

"Please take heed to prior messages about staying off the roads,” he said. “The NYSP are fielding many phone calls asking about road conditions. Continued heavy snowfall and high winds are making road conditions near-impassable. Stay home or at work; stay off the roads.”

Day said there are a large number of motor vehicle accidents or cars off the road. He said authorities are responding to calls but are overwhelmed.

“However, there are more incidents than there are resources at this time,” Day said. "Citizens should simply plan to stay put at home, work or wherever they are until conditions clear up overnight."

Snow was falling at the rate of three inches an hour, which is the cutoff for keeping roads open through plowing.

A temporary tractor trailer ban remains in effect on several upstate highways, including the Adirondack Northway from Albany to the Canadian border.