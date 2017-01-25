Champlain Bridge incident probed

× The Port Henry Fire Department fire boat works to recover Champlain Bridge access hatches thrown into Lake Champlain overnight Sunday. Authorities in New York and Vermont are investigating the act of vandalism. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

CROWN POINT – The Champlain Bridge was reduced to a single lane for six hours Sunday as authorities tried to determine why someone removed the manhole inspection covers from the span.

Both lanes were reopened to traffic just before 6 p.m.

Someone out for a jog on the bridge Sunday at about noon reported the circular access plates missing.

The metal covers were thrown over the side into Lake Champlain, and the Port Henry Fire Department’s fire boat was called to the site around 3:30 p.m. to recover the metal hatches from the lake.

The boat was able to launch from the Van Slooten Harbour Marina and make its way through ice and frigid waters to get under the bridge. The lake is only partially frozen so far this winter, and is open under the bridge.

New York State Police, Vermont State Police, Essex County Sheriff’s Department, New York State Department of Transportation and the Essex County Office of Emergency Services were all on site investigating the apparent vandalism.

State Police had a special team at the bridge checking the inspection tunnels that run under the surface of the roadway, to make sure whoever removed the manhole covers hadn’t gone inside to do damage or plant anything.

At about 4:30 p.m., a U.S. Department of Homeland Security helicopter arrived at the bridge to do an aerial inspection.

There’s some evidence whoever removed the covers may have also tried to get atop the bridge, Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said.

“It appears they tried to climb the bridge,” he said. “They removed two panels that prevent you from climbing the bridge. The helicopter is checking the bridge” for anything suspicious.

The Port Henry Fire Department recovered everything from the laske, he said.

The overhead lights on the bridge are timed to go off at 11 p.m., and the covers are believed to have been removed late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

The metal hatches are heavy, so more than one person may have been involved, authorities said.

Under an agreement with Vermont, the New York DOT is responsible for the entire bridge, even though half of the span is in the Green Mountain State.

The bridge connects Crown Point with Addison, Vt., and traffic counts show it is used by more than 3,000 drivers daily.