Champlain Centre losing more stores early next year

PLATTSBURGH — Several stores have announced they will be leaving the Champlain Centre after the holiday season.

Hallmark will be leaving the end of January, and Purse Party have announced they will leave in February, according to mall officials.

Earlier this year, the mall lost Sears and Aeropostale. Those storefronts, along with the former Burger King, have yet to be filled.

Across the county, shopping centers have struggled to remain occupied in the wake of shifts in the industry, including the growth of online shopping.

But the Champlain Centre team is not planning to throw in the towel just yet.

“Retail will change for sure,” General Manager Alan Fortine said. “But people seem to be getting excited about this mall again and that gives me hope.”

CORPORATIONS GOING UNDER

For the past few years, Champlain Centre has been experiencing a high turnover rate of retailers.

“I don’t think it’s due to the weakness of Champlain Centre,” Fortine said. “The reasons go way above this mall.”

Retailers like Aeropostale and Hallmark are facing broader financial struggles, he said.

Hallmark has not officially announced how many of its stores will close next year, but there’s been several reports of closures throughout the country for the past few years.

Hallmark PR reps could not be reached by the time this story went to print on Tuesday.

Both Sears and Aeropostale have shut down hundreds of stores throughout the country this year alone after filing for bankruptcy.

Several other corporations like Target and Best Buy have closed stores as well.

There’s no indication from both companies on whether Plattsburgh will be affected, according to their websites.

Fortine said he’s determined to make sure the mall doesn’t go under if that happens.

MAKING NECESSARY CHANGES

Fortine said Champlain Centre officials are currently in the process of bringing in new businesses for next year.

So far, Pinch or Pound, a candy store from Lake Placid, and Kids Zone, a space filled with bouncy houses, have opened.

Fan Zone, a business solely for sporting fans, opened on a temporary basis.

Sephora, a cosmetics store, will be making its way into J.C. Penney sometime next year.

There’s more coming, said Fortine, who declined to release additional information since no formal contracts have been signed.

“All we can say is that we’re seeking entities that aren’t already in Plattsburgh,” he said. “We’re pretty excited.”

Marketing Director Emily Moosmann said the mall aims to create more family-friendly events to boost visitation, including a party for the “Beauty and the Beast” film release, scheduled for March.

Working with more non-profit organizations and entertainment venues is another goal for 2017.

“We’re looking forward to doing more events next year,” Moosmann said. “We want to see ourselves more than just a shopping center, but a community space.”

CUSTOMER FEEDBACK

Visitors had a mixed recreation to the current state of the mall.

Lisa Cramer, of Vermont, was visiting for the first time.

“Everything is in one spot,” said Cramer, who is 56. “They pretty much had everything I was looking for.”

Jessica Fuller, 21, expressed a dimmer outlook.

“Everything is closing and the stores that are coming in are places we can’t afford,” she said.

Plattsburgh resident Kailyn Vanvalkenburg said adding a discount store, like a Christmas Tree Shop, would be a great addition.

The 21-year-old also suggested bringing back some of the old stores, like Debs and Hot Topic.

Fuller recommended adding an indoor playground for children of all ages, along with a gluten free restaurant.

Other visitors, like 22-year-old James Segerstrong of Keeseville, didn’t have any suggestions on how to make the mall better.

“I just come here to see movies,” he said. “Besides that, there’s nothing that I want from here.”