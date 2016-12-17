Champlain Centre workers sound off on holiday rush

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Staff member Amanda May has worked at Hallmark for two years. This year will be her last time working during the holiday season since Hallmark will be closing late next month.

PLATTSBURGH — The phrase “tis the season to be jolly” is something holiday workers strive for, but can often be tough to execute during the intense holiday shopping season.

Champlain Centre staffers are in the midst of the annual flurry.

The season starts around Thanksgiving and ends toward New Years, leaving mall workers in a environment filled with Christmas music, potential gifts and eager shoppers.

According to a recent Gallup poll, people are expected to spend on average $752 on Christmas gifts this year — making the mall a busy place.

Champlain Centre General Manager Alan Fortin said he can’t give out exact numbers on foot traffic — those numbers are crunched by the specific stores.

But he does know that business has been booming.

“We see the crowds and it’s the busiest time of year for us, for sure,” he said. “We’re pretty pleased with our turnout this year.”

More shoppers means more employees, said Champlain Centre Marketing Director Emily Moosmann.

“We’re always looking for new talent,” she said. “Both on a year-round basis and seasonal.”

Spencer’s Manager Debra Conti said she tries her best to keep the Christmas spirit alive in all of her workers during this hectic time.

CUSTOMER’S MOOD

The 26-year-old full-time employee from Plattsburgh deals with a wide variety of shoppers on a daily basis: some nice and others naughty.

Persistent happy customer service and a constant smile, she said, are a few tactics she uses when dealing with an emotional customer.

“During the holiday season, some people are grumpy,” she said. “But you can turn their attitudes around.”

One time, Conti dealt with a hostile shopper who didn’t respond to a friendly greeting.

By using her methods, the employee was able to talk to the customer and assist them with their Christmas shopping.

Despite having to refold a countless number of shirts, Conti said she loves working during Christmas time.

Her favorite part is helping people pick out their gifts.

“I love it,” she said. “You can help people pick out something personal to them.”

Hallmark staff member Amanda May said she enjoys the same thing, especially listening to the customer’s backstory on why they’re purchasing a certain gift.

However, working during this time does get to her sometimes.

“Some days, it can get a little hectic,” she said. “Other days, it can get extremely busy.”

EXTRA HOURS

Usually, May works 10 to 15 hours a week, since she’s a college student at the CVPH School of Radiologic Technology.

Now, May tacks on about 20 additional hours.

Since Thanksgiving, Champlain Centre has extended its hours.

The mall added about two hours to weekdays and Saturdays.

Four hours were tacked onto Sundays except for Christmas, in which the mall is closed.

The mall is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

May is required to work on Christmas Eve, but she said that she’s happy to Christmas at home with her family near Albany.

THE INEVITABLE

Hickory Farm kiosk worker Tedi Politano has been handing out free samples of meats and cheeses for the past six holiday seasons.

The 24-year-old from Plattsburgh does this on the side part-time along with her year-round teaching position at BOCES.

Politano said she’s confident she will return to work a seventh shopping season at the mall.

“Working during the Christmas season doesn’t bother me,” she said. “Everyone does it and there’s no avoiding it.”