Champlain Family Health now open

CHAMPLAIN — Champlain Family Health is now open to the public. The establishment located on State Route 11, formerly known as North Country Family Health, officially opened on July 10.

The new health center contains 24 primary care exam rooms, three behavioral health counseling rooms, a procedure room and additional space for expanded care management, teaching and speciality care services.

Offerings include everything from physical examinations and minor surgery to women’s health services and cancer screenings.

“Our goal has always been to expand access to health care to better serve the area,” said Hudson Headwaters CEO Tucker Slingerland in a statement. “We are excited to play a role in expanding the opportunities patients have in gaining access to quality care.”

Construction on the 24,500 square-foot facility, owned by Hudson Headwaters, began last year.

The expansion cost $9 million, which was funded through the state ($3 million), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ($1 million), Northern Border Regional Commission ($250,000), Stewart’s Shops ($100,000) and New York State Health Foundation ($20,000).

“We’re excited for our providers, staff and, most importantly, our patients to enjoy this beautiful new state-of-the art building,” said Debora Bardin, vice president of Health Center Operations, in a statement.

The provider said they aim to provide services to 17,000 residents in Champlain, Rouses Point, Altona, Chazy, Mooers and West Chazy.

Champlain Family Health is located at 481 State Route 11 in Champlain. The establishment is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit hhhn.org or find them on Facebook.