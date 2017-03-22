Champlain hoping electric vehicle charging station will jolt tourism

× Expand Photo provided via PlugShare In Clinton County, there are several EV charging stations located in Rouses Point, Chazy and Plattsburgh. Pictured above is a charging station located near Hawkins Hall on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.

CHAMPLAIN — Village officials are hopeful that a new electric vehicle charging station will help boost tourism in the community by snagging traffic from across the border.

Trustees are discussing installing a unit at the Champlain Playground, and hope the $6,000 investment will be covered by a state grant.

At first, this addition was just part of the village’s efforts to go green. But the possibility of actually seeing green became an extra bonus, said Mayor Greg Martin.

“I think it could really help our revitalization process.”

Village officials initially eyed the plaza off Route 11 for placement. But the location changed in light of the village’s current revitalization efforts to turn Main Street into a downtown hub.

“I think that [the Champlain Playground] would be a great place,” said Martin.

That site has been targeted by the village and River Street Planning & Development to become a community gathering space surrounded by potential cafes and restaurants.

It takes hours to charge an electric car, said Martin, which could enable visitors to use the gathering space and visit some of the neighboring shops.

TOURIST DRAW?

Rouses Point installed two charging stations at the village office on Lake Street in 2015.

Since then, Mayor Daniel Letourneau said he’s heard the units are being used primarily by visiting boaters from up north in the summertime.

“I can’t say it’s a tourist draw,” he said. “But it’s a service that’s utilized.”

Bill Carey of Au Bord du Lac, a bed and breakfast on Lake Street, said he’s had a couple guests with electric cars stay at his establishment.

“We do get a fair amount of traffic but not a lot of electric stuff,” he said.

One electric vehicle driver came from Toronto, Carey said, who found the village’s station through an online mapping system that identifies nearby charging stations, like PlugShare.

According to that site, the closest EV charging stations are around 25 miles away in Plattsburgh.

That might change after 2018.

STATEWIDE EFFORTS

The project comes on the heels of a state initiative, first proposed in January, to promote electric vehicle use across the state.

The goal is to install 3,000 charging stations by 2018, according to the governor’s office. So far, 1,600 have been installed.

This first round will install 450 charging stations south of Albany and conduct a variety of side projects, such as developing a tourism route for electric vehicle owners in the Mid-Hudson Valley, according to a news release.

Kristy Kennedy, vice president of marketing for the North Country Chamber of Commerce, said there’s a possibility of tourism growth from more EV charging stations.

“I think it’s [electric vehicle charging stations] is a good amenity to have for our visitors,” Kennedy said. “It’s another way to grow our destination.

“We would definitely be on board with a conversation if the North County becomes involved.”