Champlain Joint Youth Program faulted in state audit

CHAMPLAIN | The state Comptroller’s Office has dinged the villages of Champlain and Rouses Point and the Town of Champlain in an audit of the Champlain Joint Youth Program.

Among the report’s chief findings was that the localities were unaware of the shared services agreement forged decades ago.

The youth development program, which provides activities to approximately 565 children, was established in 1984.

As a result of the lack of awareness, the two villages failed to present a tentative budget to be included in the town budget, as per the agreement provisions.

Instead, town officials prepared — and the town’s governing board adopted — the program’s budget.

Since a separate program bank account was never established, town officials commingled program cash and the town’s cash in the same checking account, leading to what the comptroller’s office said was a lack of financial oversight.

State auditors found non-resident swim program fees were not remitted to the bookkeeper for deposit in 2015, and the program fees in 2016 which were remitted to the bookkeeper were not supported by adequate documentation, including duplicate press-numbered receipts or daily collection reports.

The Champlain Town Council also failed to establish or approve the salaries of any program employees paid by the town except for the town’s recreation director.

Each of the localities’ governing bodies are required to appoint a recreation director, and those three directors are responsible for the day-to-day administration of the program.

“Furthermore, we found that 13 claims totaling $9,553 were not certified by a recreation director indicating their approval,” the report read. “We question the appropriateness of five claims totaling $856 for services provided that should most likely have been payroll disbursements, which were not supported by adequate documentation, and two claims totaling $1,894 for bus rentals that were not program activities.”

The bus rentals were to transport kids to skiing and snowboarding trips.

While officials said they have historically funded the bus rental, those activities are provided to children by a separate skiing and snowboarding club, the audit said.

Program expenditures were approximately $29,500 in 2015.

The report recommended the three localities periodically review the agreement, as well as establish and approve the fees that are charged to non-resident swim program participants, tighten up deposit protocol and establish and approve the salaries of all program employees.

In a joint response to the report dated Oct. 16, Champlain Supervisor Larry Barcomb, Champlain Mayor Greg Martin and Rouses Point Mayor Daniel Letourneau said they have drafted a new inter-municipal agreement, which is in the process of being revised by each respective board and will be reviewed annually.

“The draft audit report provided eight recommendations and we are in agreement with those recommendations,” the co-signees wrote.