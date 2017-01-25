Champlain mayor, trustees running for re-election

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Mayor Greg Martin

CHAMPLAIN — The mayor and two trustees are seeking additional terms.

Mayor Greg Martin and Trustees Janet McFetridge and Kim Trombley are all seeking additional two-year terms.

“I would like to see things accomplished that we started,” Martin said. “I feel like we owe folks to see them to the end.”

The first is clean water drinking infrastructure.

The $13.4 million municipal water infrastructure project is now in the construction phase and is anticipated to be done sometime late this summer.

Once complete, the new system will reduce 75 percent of the hardness and improve water pressure for villagers. It will also double the 110,000 gallons of water produced per day, which would allow for new residents and businesses to hook up, said Martin.

Finding ways to make the village more attractive to bring in more people is another task all the incumbents want to continue doing.

For the past several years, the village board of trustees has been coming up with a comprehensive plan to provide more activities for the residents.

A new playground and the Longboat Rowing Program during the summer months are just a few of those efforts already completed. McFetridge, who’s been on the board for five years, opened the Champlain Meeting House in 2015 to provide residents free activities throughout the year.

More recently, McFetridge has been spearheading the village’s efforts to create a new downtown center. Details on this plan were revealed on Wednesday, a day after this story went to print.

McFetridge said if re-elected, “I want to continue to work toward this revitalization and make the village of Champlain a safe, affordable and vibrant place to live.”

Trombley, who’s served on the board for 18 years, shared similar goals as McFetridge and Martin.

“Right now is a great time to be part of the board,” she said. “I hope to continue to be involved and see these projects through to the end.”

CHALLENGE THE INCUMBENTS

Petitions for challengers are now available at the village office.

All interested residents of any party affiliation must obtain at least 70 signatures before Feb. 17 to be put on the ballot for the March 21 election.

Besides the three standing officials, no one has jumped on the bandwagon for this opportunity, said Martin.

“I welcome competition,” he said.

To pick up a petition, visit the village offices located at 1104 Main St. For more information, call 518-298-4152.