Champlain Meeting House planning big for 2017

Photo by Teah Dowling The Champlain Meeting House is located on 1175 Main St. It was purchased in 2014 and opened a year later to serve as a community center.

CHAMPLAIN — Get ready because the Champlain Meeting House is planning a lot of new events this year.

An online poll spearheaded Janet McFetridge, co-owner of the facility, generated over 200 responses.

Incorporating more events involving arts and crafts came out on top. Activities focusing on self-improvement came in at a close second.

McFetridge immediately jumped on that self-improvement bandwagon and hosted a New Year’s walk, which was attended by 30 people.

There, McFetridge obtained other ideas from the participants, such as starting gardening and canning workshops.

Besides adults, McFetridge’s goal is to increase offerings for children, pre-teens and teens.

According to the poll, several parents showed interest in more arts and craft programs for their children, on top of story hours, fun runs and arts and crafts programs already offered.

Not much is currently offered for pre-teens and teens, said McFetridge, except for the summer boat rowing program and one-time babysitting clinic.

RAVE REVIEWS

Local couple Clarke Herdic and McFetridge opened the Champlain Meeting House in late 2015 as a community center to offer residents and visitors of all ages something to do.

So far, the privately-funded facility has been quite a hit with community members, like Champlain resident Heather Dean, who said she’s been a big fan of the Champlain Meeting House since it opened.

McFetridge, who also serves as a village trustee, said she’s particularly a fan of the activities offered for children that her two young ones can participate in.

“Before Janet and Clarke started this endeavor, there wasn’t much to do in Champlain,” she said. “Now, there are weekly events allowing us a place to go hear local music and learn something new from the many presenters on all different topics.”

In November, Kelly Murphy of Au Sable Forks ventured over 40 miles for a seminar on legal issues. She said it well worth the travel and gave the Champlain Meeting House a five-star review on Facebook.

“Their purchasing the house for the purpose of it being a community center was a fantastic idea and certainly an asset to Champlain and the North Country Region,” she said via Facebook. “I look forward to reviewing future events.”

PLANNING AHEAD

McFetridge said she plans on creating events as long as five months ahead of time in hopes to get bigger crowds.

All the events, except ones that include an outside vendor, will remain free to all residents and visitors.

The second upcoming Champlain Meeting House event is the community walk taking place this Sunday.

More events are in the works, said McFetridge.

“We want to do more and expand,” she said. “Hopefully, we can reach out to more people and get them involved in some way.”

The Village of Champlain Community Walk will take place Sunday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. starting at the Champlain Meeting House. Nutritional snacks will be served afterwards. For more information or to view future events, visit the “Champlain Meeting House” Facebook page. Suggestions are welcome.