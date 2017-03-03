Champlain Memorial Library nets big book donation

× The Champlain Memorial Library received 100 children’s books. Now, the library carries over 3,000 books for young ones. Photo by Teah Dowling

CHAMPLAIN — Ready to read something new?

The Champlain Memorial Library received 100 new children’s books last month thanks to the Brownstone Book Fund.

The private foundation based in New York City donates 100 books ranging from pre-kindergarten through early readers to 100 libraries each.

Champlain Memorial Library Director Alison Mandeville said organization gives books in order to foster an interest in “early reading, a love of books and encouraging parents and children to read together.”

Several libraries across the North Country have been chosen for donation, including the Belden Noble Library in Essex in 2015 and the Wadhams Free Library about a decade ago.

The library, located on Elm Street, heard the good news through a letter in January, said Mandeville.

“I was one of the lucky ones.”

Mandeville highlighted a few of her favorites, such as “The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats – a 1962 picture book that features a boy named Peter exploring his neighborhood after the first snowfall of the season.

“The Hundred Dresses” by Eleanor Estes, one of Mandeville’s top picks, is a 1944 picture book that tells the story of a young Polish girl named Wanda Petronski that goes to a school in Connecticut. There, she is mocked for being “different” and makes efforts to fit in.

Those two books are just a few new additions to the library’s growing collection of over 3,000 picture books for kids.

Since last year, Mandeville has had a goal to attract more patrons to the library by offering story hour the first Saturday of each month and restarting old programs, like the history club.

Mandeville said she hopes the new books will attract new children and their parents.

“I hope to bring the community in,” she said. “I want this library to live forever and never have to close its doors.

“Come to the library to explore and enjoy our new collection.”

The Champlain Memorial Library is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call 518-298-8620 or visit their Facebook page “Champlain Memorial Library.”