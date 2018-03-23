Champlain National announces local promotions

ELIZABETHTOWN | Champlain National Bank recently announced the promotion of Lena Robetoy to manage the bank’s Willsboro and Crown Point branches.

Steven Cacchio, president and CEO of Champlain National Bank, announced Robetoy’s promotion on March 19.

Robetoy became an employee of Champlain National Bank in February 1991.

Before that, she received an associate degree in accounting from Northeastern Christian Jr. College in Villanova, Pennsylvania.

Robetoy stays active in the community by serving as the vice president of the Ticonderoga Kiwanis Club, and by being involved with the Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Group.

She also serves as the treasurer of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 551 in Elizabethtown.

Michelle Cross, an employee since 1999, was also promoted.

Cross will serve as the Willsboro Assistant Branch Manager. She has spent the majority of her career in the Willsboro branch.

Cross enjoys spending time at her family’s camp and watching local high school sports.

Amanda Grant has been named the new Elizabethtown Assistant Branch Manager.

Grant became an employee of the bank in 2015 after moving to the area to be closer to her family.

Prior to Champlain National Bank, she worked for a major clinical research organization and managed a small business in North Carolina.

She holds a BA from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington in business administration. Her hobbies include painting, knitting, reading, home design, hiking, running, and gardening.

Carol Lafond was named Crown Point Assistant Branch Manager.

Lafond is one of the bank’s longest-serving employees, starting in 1988, and has spent her entire banking career working with clients in Crown Point. Carol has two grown children and lives in Crown Point.